Legendary DeMatha Catholic (Md.) football head coach Bill McGregor taking leave of absence

One of the most well known high school football head coaches in the country will start the season away from the sidelines, according to a announcement by the school’s official social media handles on Wednesday night.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic head football coach Bill McGregor is taking a leave of absence away from his position due to personal reasons and the Stags have named alum Byrce Bevill as the interim lead man, The post stated that McGregor will remain involved with the program as the Director of Football Operations, but provided no details on when the legendary head coach may return to coaching.

“DeMatha Catholic High School is announcing that Bill McGregor is taking a leave of absence from his position as head football coach, due to personal reasons. However, Bill will still be involved with the program as Director of Football Operations,” the statement read on the DeMatha Catholic High School Facebook post.

“DeMatha has named Byrce Bevill ’90 as its Interim Football Coach. Bryce was a standout football player at DeMatha, Syracuse, and in the Canadian Football League. He has extensive coaching experience at the high school, college, and professional levels.”

DeMatha Catholic High School is announcing that Bill McGregor is taking a leave of absence from his position as head football coach, due to personal reasons. However, Bill will still be involved with the program as Director of Football Operations. pic.twitter.com/cKZx4Zy7WB — DeMatha Catholic High School (@DeMathaCatholic) July 9, 2026

McGregor last season led the program back into national prominence as DeMatha Catholic finished No. 11, according to the final National High School Football Composite Rankings.

In his 36th season leading the Stags, McGregor led the team to a perfect 11-0 record, which included impressive victories over St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.), Good Counsel, Bishop McNamara, St. John’s College and twice against Gonzaga.

The longtime DeMatha Catholic lead man ended the 2025 season with a record of 334‑53‑3 and was heading into the fall with a chance to extend the program’s current 21-game winning streak to 22, which would be a new record. Now that will fall under the responsibility of Bevill for the time being until McGregor’s return to the sidelines.

The Stags will have one of Maryland’s top edge rushers back in the fold in 2027 four-star James Pace and 2028 four-star defensive lineman Nikolas Stevens. Among the others that will be expected to contribute this fall for DeMatha Catholic are three-star defensive lineman Sean Saint Fleur, three-star running back Terrance Grant and three-star safety Knyair Crumb.

DeMatha Catholic will enter the 2026 season as Maryland’s No. 2 ranked high school football team behind nationally ranked Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy.

More about DeMatha Catholic High School

“DeMatha Catholic High School, located in Hyattsville, Maryland, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, outstanding athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. DeMatha’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.”