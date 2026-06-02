Lely (Fla.) QB Carter Quinn transferring to St John Neumann (Fla.) after FHSAA ruling

Class of 2026 recruit Carter Quinn has been reclassified to 2027 following an FHSAA ruling that grants the QB another year of eligibility. Following this announcement, the former Naples Lely (Fla.) QB announced his transfer to Naples St John Neumann (Fla.)

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The 2027 three-star recruit announced on social media that he will be departing Naples Lely (Fla.) in order to transfer to the Celtics, as well as reclassifying to the class of 2027. This announcement came following the news that the QB would be granted another year of high school eligibility after sitting out all of 2025 with a leukemia diagnosis.

“Thankful to be back playing the game I love. I have Reclassified to 2027 and will be playing at St John Neumann High School with @ChrisMaragos.”

Quinn joins the head coach, Chris Maragos, a former NFL special teams star who won a Lombardi Trophy with both the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Celtics went 8-4, with a 1-1 district record in 1A district 11, where they finished second.

Second place would be enough to lead them to the regional 1A state playoffs, where they blew out Leigh Acres Southwest Florida Christian (Fla.) 41-0 to advance to the regional semifinals, where they were narrowly defeated by St. Petersburg Catholic (Fla.).

Included on their roster for 2026 to protect the new addition at quarterback is three-star OL prospect Zane Keric from the class of 2027. The 2027 prospect has offers from Rutgers, UCF, and Pittsburgh, and is a three-star prospect ranked 125th in the state by Rivals Industry Rankings.

On top of having the three-star prospect in that class, the Celtics 2027 class also includes other unranked prospects with D1 offers, such as Tyrone Howard Jr., who has offers from Wake Forest, and running back Nino Joseph, with offers from FIU. And now Quinn, who is also a 2027 prospect after being granted an eligibility extension by the FHSAA.

“Carter Quinn announced on his social media accounts, that he was granted a fifth year of eligibility by the FHSAA. The Quinns applied for an undue hardship waiver under FHSAA Bylaw 10.4.4, which allows for additional eligibility when a student is forced to repeat a grade after missing a prolonged period of school due to a serious illness or injury,” revealed Naples news reporter, Alex Martin.

Quinn will join up with his new head coach and school after an incredibly successful stint with Lely, capturing a 3A district title in 2024 with a victory over Naples Aubrey Rogers (Fla.), with current St.John teammate Joseph, having a near record-breaking season with 1,856 all-purpose yards, averaging 265 a game.

The former Lely quarterback also set the school’s single-season passing yards and touchdown record with 2,757 yards and 28 touchdowns.