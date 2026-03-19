Lexington Christian Academy (Ky.) football releases 2026 slate
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Kentucky is beginning to stand out of the Appalachian region as a solid pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.
The Bluegrass State features several strong high school football programs, with defending 2025 Class 2A state champion Lexington Christian Academy being one of them as they recently released their 2026 slate of games. The Eagles are coming off a double-digit win campaign which ended with them defeating Owensboro Catholic for the title, 33-28. With another talented roster being lined up, Lexington Christian Academy looks to remain amongst the upper echelon in the state of Kentucky.
The full Lexington Christian Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.
Lexington Christian Academy Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 7 – at Bryan Station, 7 p.m. – Preseason scrimmage
Aug. 14 – at Oldham County, 7 p.m. – Preseason scrimmage
Aug. 21 – North Hardin, 8:30 p.m. – ECampus.com Bowl
Aug. 29 – at Pulaski County, 5 p.m.
Sep. 4 – Christian Academy of Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 11 – Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 18 – at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 – W.E.B. Dubois Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 – at Shawnee Magnet Career Academ, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 – at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 – Washington County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 – at Pleasure Ridge Park, 7:30 p.m.
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The Eagles ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finished ranked No. 21 in the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Lexington Christian Academy
Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) in Lexington, KY, is a private Christian school providing a comprehensive education from preschool through 12th grade. Known for its strong academic and extracurricular programs, LCA emphasizes character development and community service. The school’s athletics program offers opportunities in various sports, fostering teamwork and discipline among students.
How to Follow Kentucky High School Football
For Kentucky high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bluegrass State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Kentucky high school football excitement across the state.