Long Beach Poly (Calif.) hires former NFL'er as next head football coach

The Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits (Calif.) have decided on who will be the next head coach of their football program and it’s someone who knows the program very well.

According to a report by The562.com, Long Beach Poly is hiring former NFL’er Travon Patterson as their next head football coach. Patterson, who played for Long Beach Poly before going on to star at USC and then the NFL’s then-San Diego Chargers, will be the first alum to lead the program since 2013, per the report.

“I’m just thankful people rallied around me,” Patterson said via the report. “To be wanted by the community and the kids, that lets me know that people will do whatever they can to support the kids. I’m proud. I’m a proud Poly alum, I’m a proud coach and I’m ready to hit the ground and just start working.”

Patterson takes over for Justin Utopo, who was dismissed after one season at the helm of the Jackrabbits. Towards the end of September, Long Beach Poly had five player transfers ruled ineligible by the CIF-SS due to the bylaw 202, which is listed by the association as ‘Penalty for Providing Incorrect, Inaccurate, Incomplete or False Information.’

Patterson was a four-star wide receiver prospect during his time in high school before going on to play for the Trojans and then signing with the Chargers.

Long Beach Poly has produced multiple NFL stars in its history like DeSean Jackson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jurrell Casey, Matt Corral and Jack Jones. Though last season’s 5-5 finish was marred by ineligibility issues, which forced the team to forfeit a game, the Jackrabbits have a long, storied history when it comes to high school football.

