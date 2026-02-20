Longtime Alabama high school football coach announces retirement

After 19 seasons at the helm at Fairview (Ala.), longtime head football coach George Redding Jr. has decided it’s time to walk away.

The Aggies’ lead man announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s stepping down as the program’s head football coach. Redding Jr. took over the team in 2007 and only went through four losing campaigns through nearly two decades of guiding the program.

“I never knew exactly what this day would look like or feel like, but I always knew it would not be easy. After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family, I’ve decided it’s time for me to retire,” Redding Jr. said in a statement via X. “There have been some things pulling at my heart. I feel that l am entering a new season in my life, I am not sure exactly what that looks like, but I pray it will allow me to continue serving this community and this school in meaningful ways.”

During his time at Fairview, Redding Jr. compiled a 139-71 overall record, including 78-46 in region play and nine playoff wins.

Fairview ended last season with a 12-1 record and finished as the No. 60 ranked team in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Fairview High School

Fairview High School, located in Cullman, Alabama, is home to the Fairview Aggies. As part of the Cullman County Schools, it offers comprehensive academic and athletic programs, including a well-regarded football and basketball team. The Aggies compete in the AHSAA at the 5A level. With a vibrant school spirit, their mascot is the Aggie, and the school colors are purple (#660066) and gold (#FFD700). Fairview is known for fostering a strong community connection and promoting student success in both academics and sports.

