Longtime Alabama high school football coach steps down

After 18 Alabama high school football seasons roaming the sidelines as the head coach at Muscle Shoals (Ala.), Scott Basden has decided its time to step away as the Trojans’ lead man.

According to a statement posted by the Muscle Shoals’ social media handle on X, Basden announced that he’s stepping down as the Trojans’ head coach, ending a nearly two-decade run. Basden has won well over 200 games through 30 years of coaching in the state of Alabama.

“Thirty years ago, I could not have imagined the journey that God had in store for me,” Basden said via the social media announcement. “He blessed me with the opportunity to coach the greatest game on earth. But more importantly, he blessed me with people, including incredible administrators and faithful parents. Tough, committed players and some of the finest coaches a man could ever stand beside.”

Basden over the course of his 18 years with the program compiled a 170-50 record, with 17 consecutive winning seasons, 17 playoff appearances, three semifinal trips, and one state finals appearance in 2013. Last year’s 2025 team went 12-1 and reached the Class 6A semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville, 30-13.

Basden’s overall career record as a high school head football coach is 239-79.

Muscle Shoals ended last season as the No. 17 ranked team, according to the Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

