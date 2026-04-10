Longtime Alaska high school basketball coach retires after 31 seasons

A successful Alaska high school basketball coach will be calling it a career after 31 seasons. Jeremiah Bartz of Frontiersman reported that Wasilla High School girls’ basketball coach Jeannie Hebert-Truax is closing her remarkable career with 640 victories in 854 games.

Hebert-Truax joined Wasilla in 1994 and became the head coach the following year. Despite facing challenges at the start of her coaching career, she achieved a significant turnaround in the 1999-2000 season, leading the Warriors to the state tournament.

Her 640 victories include 321 from conference play and a 100-game conference winning streak from 2001 to 2008. Those victories translated to 17 conference titles out of 25 attempts and seven state championships in 14 appearances. In return, the school will honor Hebert-Truax by naming their basketball court after her. Meanwhile, her accolades earned her an induction into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame.

Before becoming a coach, the Glennallen-born luminary made her mark in Alaska high school basketball as a player. She led Monroe Catholic and North Pole to state championships. Individually, she won three Alaska Player of the Year awards.

After high school, she played for the University of Miami, where she became an All-American. Hebert-Truax also helped the Hurricanes reach the NCAA tournament for the first time. Her accomplishments in college basketball led to her induction into the University of Miami Hall of Fame in 2003.

How to Follow Alaska High School Basketball

Alaska high school basketball fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school basketball excitement throughout Alaska, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.