Longtime California high school football coach out after nearly 40 years

One of the longest tenured California high school football head coaches is officially out after nearly 40 years coaching the same program.

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According to a report by Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer on Monday afternoon, Robert Garrett confirmed that he’s officially no longer the head football coach at Los Angeles (Calif.) Crenshaw High School. Garrett had been the program’s head coach since 1988 and holds a City Section record of 300 victories over his near four decades at the helm of the Cougars.

Per the report, Garrett had missed all of last season as the California high school football staple was placed on administrative leave back in August, 2025 and later reassigned to a new school for teaching duties. Garrett would not return to his coaching duties since being put on leave and now officially won’t be leading the Cougars for the first time since 1987.

Last season without Garrett at the helm, Crenshaw ended up going 10-2, bouncing back nicely from a 6-5 campaign in 2024. Garrett stills holds the distinction of being the only head coach to lead a City Section program to a CIF state championship Open Division, according to Sondheimer.

“Kids are kids, work is work, people are people. Unless they tell me otherwise, if you say go, I go,” Garrett said via the report.

More about Crenshaw High School

“Located in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, Crenshaw High School is committed to fostering academic excellence and preparing students for success in college, careers, and beyond. With a rich history of community engagement and school pride, CHS provides diverse extracurricular activities, including athletics and arts programs. Known for its Cougar spirit, Crenshaw inspires students to embrace their potential and contribute to the world with integrity and confidence.”

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