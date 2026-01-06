Longtime Georgia high school football coach steps down

After 17 seasons coaching Georgia high school football at Clinch County (Ga.) between two separate stints, Jim Dickerson has decided to call it a career.

According to a report by ITG Next Georgia, Dickerson has decided to step down as the Panthers’ head football coach. Dickerson coached Clinch County from 2004-18 and again in 2024-25, compiling an overall record of 126-47-1.

“I took the job on an interim basis at the end of May last year with the intention of coaching for just one year,” Dickerson said to ITG Next Georgia. “I struggled with the decision to return this year, but they wanted me back and I truly enjoy coaching here… always have. But, I was getting very decisive about whether I wanted to continue coaching, so I felt the best thing to do was to go ahead and step down. I want to thank the Clinch County Board of Education and especially our Superintendent Lori James for their support and confidence in me.”

During his time at Clinch County, Dickerson became a legendary figure as he always found an ample amount of success between the two stints. In his first go round with the program, Dickerson led the Panthers to five state championships and seven regional titles.

In this brief two-year return, Dickerson was successful once again, going 11-2 and 13-1, coming just one game away from competing for the Class A, Division II state championship this past 2025 campaign.

More about Clinch County High School

Clinch County High School, located in Homerville, GA, serves as the main educational institution for students in the region. Known for its strong athletics program, the school has a history of success in various sports, particularly football, with multiple state championships. The Panthers, representing the school’s teams, foster a competitive spirit and are a central part of the local community’s pride. CCHS focuses on developing both academic and athletic excellence in its students.

