Longtime Indiana high school boys basketball coach steps down

The winningest coach ever at a Indiana high school boys basketball program has announced he is done with coaching for good.

According to an Indianapolis Star report, longtime Center Grove (IN) head coach Zach Hahn is stepping down and retiring from coaching high school sports.

“This isn’t just a resignation; it’s a full retirement from high school coaching. Over the last 23 years as both a player and a coach, I have experienced every emotion possible. I believe that is the point of life: to feel deeply and to make an impact. I hope I accomplished both,” Hahn said via the Indianapolis Star report.

“Center Grove has been a blessing for my family. I am profoundly thankful for the opportunity to serve this community and this basketball program. … I am excited to take a step back, let life slow down, and enjoy the little things before they aren’t ‘little’ anymore.”

Hahn is the winningest boys basketball head coach in Center Grove history, recording an overall record of 176-118 over the span of 12 seasons, winning five section and two regional crowns. Best season Hahn had with the Trojans came back in the 2022-23 campaign when he led the team to a 20-2 record.

The Tropjans ended this past season with a 8-13 record and finishing at No. 61 in the final 2025 Indiana high school boys basketball rankings.

