After 18 years running the Cooper Jaguars, a top 25 Kentucky high school football team, Randy Borchers has decided its time to call it quits as the program’s head coach.

The official Cooper football X, formerly known as Twitter, account announced on Monday morning that Borchers is stepping down as the Jaguars’ head football coach. Borchers just completed one of the best stretches in program history, with the team going 40-13 from 2022 to 2025.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, Randy Borchers has made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from Cooper High School after 18 years of service,” the statement read. “This decision was not made lightly, as Cooper has been more than just a workplace-it has been home. The relationships he has built here mean the world to him.”

Over the past 18 years, Randy didn’t just lead a program—he built it. From the early days to the successes that followed, he poured countless hours, energy, and heart into developing something that students, families, and the entire community could be proud of. The foundation he helped create will continue to stand strong for years to come.”

Coach Randy Borchers has resigned as Head Football Coach. pic.twitter.com/E9NgAobrVy — Cooper Football (@CooperFootball) April 13, 2026

Borchers was able to do plenty of winning during his time leading the Jaguars, leading the program to four regional titles and four district crowns over the course of nearly two decades. Overall, Borchers won 118 games at Cooper.

In the final Kentucky 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Cooper finished with a 9-5 record and as the No. 22nd ranked team in the state.

More about Cooper High School

Cooper High School, located in Union, Kentucky, is known for its strong academic programs and active student body. The school emphasizes a well-rounded education with a variety of extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. Students are encouraged to excel both in academics and sports, fostering a community spirit and school pride.

For Kentucky high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Bluegrass State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Kentucky.