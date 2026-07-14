Longtime Mississippi high school baseball coach steps down after 29 years

After 29 years coaching Mississippi high school baseball at the helm of the Ridgeland (Miss.) St Andrew’s Episcopal School team, longtime head coach Mark Fanning has decided to call it a career.

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According to a announcement by the baseball program on social media, Fanning is stepping down as the team’s head coach, but will continue his role as the school’s Director of Athletic Facilities moving forward. Taking Fanning’s place will be assistant Josh Newell, who has been promoted to become the Saints’ head coach.

“After 29 years at St. Andrew’s, Mark Fanning is stepping down as head baseball coach. Coach Fanning will remain at St. Andrew’s as the Director of Athletic Facilities, as well as taking on other roles in the athletic department. Coach Josh Newell has been promoted to head baseball coach for the Saints,” the announcement read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After 29 years at St. Andrew's, Mark Fanning is stepping down as head baseball coach. Coach Fanning will remain at St. Andrew's as the Director of Athletic Facilities, as well as taking on other roles in the athletic department. Coach Josh Newell has been promoted to head… pic.twitter.com/noIqYtsP3D — St. Andrew’s Saints Baseball (@SASaintsBsbl) July 14, 2026

In 950 total games coached, Fanning put together a record of 626-324 over the span of the 29 years he coached. During that time, Fanning led the Saints to multiple Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) state championships in 2018 and 2024.

Among the other accolades Fanning gathered during his time at St. Andrew’s is 20 divisional championships, five South State titles, six South State runner up finishes and was recently inducted into the Crossroads Diamond Club Hall of Fame.

Now the Saints head into a new era under Newell, who had a hand in helping construct one of the top high school baseball teams in the Magnolia State. The Saints are coming off of four straight 20-plus win seasons and this past spring compiled a 24-9 record in Fanning’s final year at the helm.

In the last 20 years of coaching Mississippi high school baseball, Fanning guided St. Andrew’s to 20-plus win seasons 15 times, including multiple 30-win campaigns.