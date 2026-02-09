Longtime Navy assistant hired as next Archbishop Spalding (Md.) HFC

One of the top Maryland high school football’s top available head coaching jobs is now off the table as Archbishop Spalding (Md.) didn’t look too far to find their new lead man.

According to a report by the Capital Gazette on Monday afternoon, Navy defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach R.B. Green has been hired as the next head football coach of Archbishop Spalding.

Green takes over for Kyle Schmitt, who left the Cavaliers to become the tight ends coach for his alma mater, the University of Maryland. Schmitt’s overall record as head football coach at Archbishop Spalding is 101-36-1, serving as the Cavaliers’ lead man from 2013-2025.

Switching from the college level to the high school ranks, Green had just finished up his 13th season at Navy and his 10th as a assistant coach for the Midshipmen.

Archbishop Spalding, which won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Class A state championship in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final Maryland 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

