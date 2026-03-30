Longtime New Jersey high school baseball coach steps down after one game

Mainland Regional High School (NJ) annually produces one of the top New Jersey high school baseball programs out of the Northeast region. One game into the 2026 regular season, however, the Mustangs are having to look for a new head coach.

According to a report by NJ.com, longtime Mainland Regional head coach Joe Smith abruptly stepped down after one game from his position citing personal reasons. The report states that Smith’s resignation may have come from an incident involving the baseball program during their recent preseason trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, providing no further details regarding what possibly occurred.

Mainland Regional High School Superintendent Mark Marrone, per the report, announced Smith’s departure on Sunday and spoke to the outlet regarding the program moving forward. Billy Kern will serve as the interim coach until a permanent replacement is found, per Marrone.

“Our athletes deserve to be in an environment where they are safe, respected, and supported to achieve both on and off the field,” Marrone said to NJ.com via an official statement. “When concerns are brought to our attention, we take them seriously and respond with the thoroughness they require. AD Kern’s immediate availability to stabilize the program ensures continuity and stability for our players, and I’m confident in his leadership and commitment to our athletes.”

The district was made aware of concerns related to a recent team trip and has initiated a comprehensive review of those matters. This review is ongoing, and the district is committed to addressing any issues identified with the seriousness they deserve. As is district policy, we do not comment publicly on personnel matters beyond what is necessary to communicate operational updates. Any staffing decisions made by the district are handled with careful attention to confidentiality, due process, and all applicable state and federal regulations.”

When it comes to winning on the field, Smith proved to be one of the best in South Jersey, with the former Mainland Regional head coach compiling a 284-129-1 mark. According to the report, Smith is currently the 10th winningest coach in South Jersey high school baseball history.

The Mustangs won their first game of the New Jersey high school baseball season against Hammonton , 7-2, last week and will take on the same opponent today at 4 p.m.