Longtime Tennessee high school baseball coach retiring after 477 wins

A longtime Tennessee high school baseball head coach is calling it quits after 19 seasons running a program.

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Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale High School announced on social media the retirement of head baseball coach Barry Messer. Messer put together a stellar coaching career with the Warriors, compiling a 477-246 overall record, which included winning five regional titles and nine district championships along the way.

“It’s the memories,” Messer said to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. “I had to look all the other stuff up, but I won’t have to look up who I coached … the names, the faces, the memories and how they made me feel.”

“One of the most important ingredients with success is family … my wife has been supportive and my kids have been great… It’s been rewarding to do this as a family. The community at Riverdale has been unlike anything I have been part of or can attest to. One thing I have done is surround myself with great people. My coaching staff was one of the best in the country. I don’t think Riverdale will miss a beat.”

Over the last three seasons, Messer has found a lot of success as the program averaged an impressive 28 wins per year. In the 2024 campaign, the Warriors went 38-11, boasting one of the state’s top baseball programs.

The longtime baseball coach wore multiple hats at the school as Messer also served as the athletic director (2008-2026) and as an assistant girls basketball coach (1999-2007).

Messer ends his final season as Riverdale’s head baseball coach leading the Warriors to a 23-17 record this past 2026 campaign.

More about Riverdale High School

Riverdale High School, located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is a public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. Riverdale’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.