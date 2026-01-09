Longtime Texas high school football coach to retire after 21 seasons

Another one of Texas high school football’s more coveted head coaching positions is now open.

Longtime Atascocita (TX) head football coach Craig Stump is set to retire after 21 seasons coaching in the Lone Star State, according to a report by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football on Friday morning. Stump led the Eagles for 14 seasons, with this last 2025 campaign ending with a 6-5 record.

Per the report, the Humble Independent School District has already posted the vacancy for a head football coach.

Stump, who also coached at Beaumont West Brook (TX) from 2005-11, had a storied 21-year coaching career between the the two schools, compiling an overall record of 196-61.

What will be considered the peak moment of his coaching tenure while at Atascocita was leading the Eagles to the UIL Class 6A, Division I state semifinals in 2016. Though Stump started off with a 5-5 record and ended at 6-5, the success in between is undeniable as the program went off to notch clinch 10 double-digit victory seasons.

Now Atascocita becomes one of the state’s most attractive head football coaching vacancies, behind Southlake Carroll and Ryan, respectively.

The Eagles ended the 2025 season as the state’s No. 27 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Atascocita High School

Atascocita High School, located in Humble, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Atascocita’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state-level recognition and building school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

