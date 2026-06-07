Longtime West Virginia high school football head coach steps down

Tom Harmon has been the head coach at Wayne High School (W.V.) over the last 29 seasons, but now is looking forward to time away from the West Virginia high school football sidelines, according to a report.

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Per a WSAZ 3 news report, Harmon announced plans to step down as the Pioneers’ head football coach. Harmon was one of West Virginia high school football’s winningest head coaches, compiling easily over 200-plus victories and multiple state championships.

“I have decided to step aside at Wayne High School,” Harmon said in the report. “I do so with a gratitude beyond words. The players, coaches, supporters, staff and community at Wayne did some incredible things over my time.

“In 29 years we averaged playing for a championship almost one of every four years. The long playoff runs and championship teams pale in comparison to the lasting relationships bonded in the struggle. These same people continue to amaze me being great husbands, fathers and the backbone of their communities. It is time for me to move on to different football opportunities and step back for a different view. Wayne High School on all levels is being left in honest, sincere and capable hands. To the young men who stuck together, bonded and caught lightning in a bottle for almost three decades, I am forever grateful. On Pioneers!”

During Harmon’s illustrious career leading the Wayne football program, the Pioneers won West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) state titles in 2006, 2011 and 2012. Four other years, the Pioneers finished as a runner up in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2013.

The Pioneers’ football team was an annual participant in the WVSSAC state playoffs as the team reached the postseason 16 straight times from 1999 to 2014. Harmon compiled a overall record of 237-102 and arguably his most impressive feat as a head coach came during a 36-game winning streak that stretched from 2011 to 2013.

Tying a West Virginia state record for consecutive wins, the Pioneers didn’t trail one single time during the 36 contests.