Longtime Wisconsin high school baseball coach sends open letter to WIAA following resignation

Sal Bando Jr. bleeds navy and gold, the colors of his alma mater Marquette University.

He led the high school baseball program for the Hilltoppers for the last 15 seasons, but according to a report by WISN, Bando Jr. made the decision to step down from his position in order to preserve his team’s eligibility for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) postseason. Bando Jr. said in an open letter to the WIAA that an anonymous letter was sent to Marquette and the WIAA, which triggered the investigation.

“I was blown away,” Bando Jr. said in the report. “I did not want to get in the way of their ability to play in the postseason, because it is the most fun time of the year.”

Bando Jr. was found to be in violation of the WIAA’s off-season contact rule between coaches and athletes when programs are limited outside the scope of the season and sanctioned summer practices. Working as a trainer at Prospect Training Academy, where five of his own players train at, it made it impossible for Bando Jr. to not have contact with his players during the off-season.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to make an immediate change to our baseball coaching staff,” Marquette said in a statement via WISN.

The WIAA website states as follows when it comes to no contact allowed during the off-season: No Coaching Contact Allowed…with any athletes they will be coaching the upcoming or following school season (except their own children). There is no distinction between Varsity and JV coaches, i.e., JV coaches cannot coach Varsity athletes, and vice versa, nor any distinction between paid and non-paid coaches. EXCEPTION: Varsity and JV coaches can have coaching contact with students who have just completed 8th grade or any preceeding grade up until they start their 9th grade year. (The 9th grade year begins with the first day of practice or the first day of school, whichever comes first.)

Per the WIAA’s communications director Todd Clark in a statement to WISN, the association wasn’t directly involved with the staffing decision made by Bando Jr. and Marquette.

“The WIAA is not involved in personnel decisions made by member schools, including decisions regarding the employment status of coaches,” Clark said in the statement. “Those matters are handled solely by the local school or district. WIAA’s role is to administer rules and regulations established through a member-school governance process and reviewed annually.”

The Hilltoppers just started their 2026 baseball season and are off to a 2-0 start.

Here is Bando’s full open letter to the WIAA that he posted on social media. The post itself has over 420,000 impressions and over 800 likes on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On Thursday, April 2nd, I was forced to resign as Head Varsity Baseball Coach at Marquette University High School, a program I have led for the past 15 years.

An anonymous letter was sent to our Athletic Director and the WIAA stating that I coached five of our players in the offseason. We were informed by the WIAA that one of three outcomes would follow: the five players would be removed from the team, the coaches would be removed, or the team would be rendered postseason ineligible.

That made the decision very simple. I agreed to a forced resignation because it has never been about me—it has always been about the kids.

What I take issue with is the rule itself and how this situation transpired.

I have dedicated my entire professional career to coaching, mentoring, and positively impacting young people. For 27 years, coaching student-athletes has been my life’s work-from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at age 28, to Division I High Point University in North Carolina, and now, in my 50s, back at my alma mater, Marquette University High School.

For the past seven-plus years, I have also worked full-time as an instructor at Prospect Training Academy, a developmental program for athletes ages 9-17. This has never been a secret. I have been fully transparent about my role-it is publicly listed on our website, and coaches throughout the Greater Metro Conference, including WIA district representatives, have been aware of it.

Families choose programs like PTA and other travel organizations for year-round instruction and exposure to college opportunities. This is my full-time profession —how I support my family and pay my bills. PTA hosts open tryouts annually and serves over 400 players. Of the 400 athletes, approximatly 6% attend MUHS. Training programs are developed by a core group of 6 coaches and implemented by more than 15 instructors throughout the winter. Where athletes choose to train is ultimately a family decision that involves many variables.

As a result of this situation, the 2026 MUHS Varsity Baseball team has lost its head coach, pitching coach, their culture, program traditions, momentum and vision. It has negatively impacted and hurt 22 student-athletes, devastated me and appeased one nameless coward. I have been a professional and ambassador of MUHS and Wisconsin HS baseball the last 15 years. I, and the MUHS administration, will take full responsibility for misunderstanding the rule and making assumptions, but it’s deplorable that an anonymous letter instigated this ordeal, and the level of consequence feels disproportionate and wrong. Especially considering I am a seasonal employee on a year to year contract from mid March to mid June

High school athletics in Wisconsin are evolving rapidly. The WIAA has recently approved NIL opportunities for student-athletes, allowing them to receive compensation. Families can invest significant amounts-sometimes over $10,000 annually-for training and competition through independent programs. Coaches are permitted to work with their players without restriction during the summer months, yet are prohibited from doing so in the winter. This inconsistency raises important questions.

I urge the WIAA to revisit the “coaching outside the season” rule. As it stands, the rule is vague and does not fully reflect the current landscape of high school sports. Consideration should be given to factors such as:

Family choice of investment and participation

Off season athlete development

Professional roles coaches hold outside of their HS coaching positions

At the same time, I encourage a review of the pitcher and catcher preseason rule. Allowing only one week for pitchers to prepare for the season is dangerous and irresponsible. This is not enough time to build up an arm nor is it in the best interest of student athletes and their arm care.

My goal in writing this letter is to invoke thoughtful, constructive change-change that reflects today’s realities and supports student athletes and those who dedicate their lives to developing them.“

An Open Letter to the WIAA regarding my resignation pic.twitter.com/2q6IXDVmoA — Salvatore Bando Jr (@Salvatoresixer) April 9, 2026

More about Marquette University

Marquette University, located in Milwaukee, WI, is a private Jesuit research university known for academic excellence and a commitment to service, leadership, and social justice. Founded in 1881, it offers over 80 majors across undergraduate and graduate programs. The university fosters a vibrant campus life and strong athletic tradition, competing in NCAA Division I as the Golden Eagles. Marquette blends rigorous academics with a mission-driven, values-based education.