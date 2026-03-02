Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.) football to play elite national slate

Every year is bringing on new national high school football academies around the country that are trying to make a name for themselves going up against some of the best programs nationally. Loudoun Sports Academy is that program looking to make their presence known nationally.

The Timberwolves are heading into its second season of varsity play of high school football are looking to make some noise out of Virginia. Loudoun Sports Academy are coming off a 6-4 campaign, in which the program announced it will play this fall against the likes of state powerhouse The St. James Academy, Hewlett Sports Academy and The Bullis School. In putting together their 2026 slate of games, Loudoun Sports Academy has stepped it up a notch when it comes to the competition, scheduling multiple nationally ranked teams from the 2025 season.

It's time to compete! It's a great time to be a wolf! #ALPHA 🐺 pic.twitter.com/xg9GaT8pBY — Loudoun Sports Academy (LSA) (@LoudounSportsAC) February 28, 2026

Among the teams Loudoun Sports Academy has scheduled for 2026 is the team’s opener against Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School on Aug. 28. Other notable nationally recognized programs are The Hun School (NJ), McCallie School (TN), DeMatha (Md.) and The St. James Academy.

Slated to return offensively for the Timberwolves is junior signal caller Brian Walrath, who last season completed 85 of 146 passes for 1,058 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

The full Loudoun Sports Academy 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 15 – St. Michael – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 22 – Dunbar – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 28 – at Baylor School (TN)

Sep. 5 – at Hun School (NJ)

Sep. 11 – at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.)

Sep. 18 – at DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

Sep. 25 – at McCallie School (TN)

Oct. 2 – Friendship Collegiate Academy (District of Columbia)

Oct. 9 – at St. Thomas More (Conn.)

Oct. 16 – Mt. Zion Prep

Oct. 24 – at St. Edward (OH)

Oct. 31 – The St. James Academy

Nov. 6 – at Cornerstone Christian (TX)

The Timberwolves ended this past season ranked No. 48 in the final 2025 Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.

