Louisiana high school baseball coach suspended for removal of clothing while arguing a call

According to a LouisianaSports.net report on Saturday, a Louisiana high school baseball coach has been suspended by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) for his conduct in a game that took place last Saturday.

Per the report, Baton Rogue Central head coach Sham Gabehart has been suspended for the remainder of the 2026 Louisiana high school baseball season for removal of his uniform while arguing a call with an umpire.

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“This afternoon the LHSAA notified us that they have suspended Coach Gabehart for the remainder to the baseball season including all post-season contests and practices. This is a developing situation, and we regret that we did not have the opportunity to schedule a parent meeting to deliver this information,” Central principal Brandon LaGrue said via the report.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Central baseball coach Sham Gabehart suspended by LHSAA for stripping while arguing a call.



MORE 👇https://t.co/eAQninKeGg pic.twitter.com/HJtImcevac — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) April 18, 2026

In the video captured exclusively by LouisianaSports.net, Gabehart can be seen emerging from the dugout to argue a call but would do so and begin throwing articles of clothing onto the field. Gabehart would throw his hat and multiple shirts from the third base area shirtless before he seemingly began to calm down from the situation.

Central played Calvary Baptist Academy in two games last weekend, winning the first 9-8 before losing the second, 6-1. The Wildcats are currently 24-9 on the season and just lost to St. Amant, 8-7, in a best of three series.

Gabehart led one of the state’s top baseball teams on an annual basis, with the team winning 25 games in 2025.

More about Central High School

Central High School, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is part of the Central Community School System. Known for its strong community ties, it offers a comprehensive education program and is highly active in athletics. The Wildcats participate in Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) competitions, excelling in sports like football, basketball, baseball, and more. The school promotes both academic and athletic excellence, fostering a well-rounded environment for its students.