After leading his alma mater for the last five seasons, Graham Jarrott has stepped away from his role as head coach at De La Salle in New Orleans.

The school announced the news on Tuesday:

“Head Football Coach Graham Jarrott has informed the school of his decision to step away from his head football coaching responsibilities effective immediately. Coach Jarrott will continue in his non-football duties through the remainder of the school year, and the school will immediately begin the process of hiring a new head football coach. We thank Coach Jarrott for his five years of hard work in service to his alma mater and his education of the young men entrusted to his care, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

In his five seasons at the helm, Jarrott led the Cavaliers to a 32-26 record. That included an impressive 10-1 season in 2022.

Last season, De La Salle went 5-7 and finished as the No. 56 team in Louisiana, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. It fought through a sour five-game losing streak to open the season, won three in a row, then went 2-2 to finish the year.

The school will now begin the hunt for a new lead man for the 2026 season and beyond.

More about De La Salle

The Cavaliers have produced multiple NFL Draft picks in their history. Defensive lineman Marquise Hill was in the 2001 cycle and went on to play for LSU before being selected by the New England Patriots. A couple cycles later saw safety Chris Horton land with UCLA, then head to Washington for his pro career.

More recently, Caden Jones was a four-star prospect and signed with Florida in the 2023 cycle. Two cycles earlier, UF also signed three-star running back Montrell Johnson from the Cavaliers.

“De La Salle High School is a private Catholic institution in New Orleans, Louisiana, committed to providing a holistic education. Rooted in the teachings of St. John Baptist de La Salle, it fosters academic excellence, spiritual growth, and community engagement. With a comprehensive curriculum and extracurricular activities, including athletics and arts, the school shapes students into well-rounded individuals ready to lead with integrity and service​.”

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Louisiana.