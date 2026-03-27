Lowell (Mass.) football hires alum Joseph Harris as head coach

One of Massachusetts high school football’s top teams from the 2025 season in the Lowell Red Raiders has decided who will lead the program into the 2026 campaign.

According to a press release by the Red Raiders’ athletic department on Thursday, Lowell has tabbed 2007 graduate Joseph Harris as the program’s next head football coach. Harris was recently inducted into the Lowell High School Athletics Hall of Fame after a career that included him being a four-year starter before starring at the University of Rhode Island.

“Lowell High School is proud to announce that Joseph Harris has been named the new Head Coach of the Red Raiders football program. A 2007 graduate and recent Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, Harris returns to lead his alma mater with a deep understanding of the school’s tradition, challenges and opportunities,” the statement said of Harris’ hiring.

“Harris was a premier two-way player for Lowell, earning All-State “Super 26″ honors before becoming a four-year starter at the University of Rhode Island. In his career at URI, Joe accumulated over 225 career tackles and was a program leader as a player. His coaching resume is equally distinguished, featuring over a decade of service at Lowell High under four different head coaches, as well as experience at the collegiate level with Fitchburg State University.”

Lowell finished above the .500 mark this past season for the first time since 2020 as the Red Raiders had compiled an overall mark of 14-32 from 2021-2024. Playing out of the MIAA’s toughest classification in Division I, Lowell reached the postseason before bowing out against Springfield Central, 49-14.

The Red Raiders ended this past season with a 9-2 record and finished ranked No. 38 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Lowell High School

Lowell High School, located in the heart of historic Lowell, Massachusetts, is a large urban public high school committed to academic excellence and student success. Offering a comprehensive curriculum with advanced placement courses, career pathways, and diverse extracurricular activities, LHS fosters a culture of achievement and community engagement. The school proudly represents the city as the home of the Red Raiders.

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