Lowndes (Ga.) releases 2026 high school football schedule

According to a social media announcement by the team, the next school out of the Peach State to announce who they will be playing this fall are the Lowndes Vikings, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 10-2 and reached the second round of the GHSA Class 6A postseason.

Lowndes 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – Jenkins

Aug. 28 – Harris County

Sep. 4 – Lithonia

Sep. 11 – Blanche Ely (Fla.)

Sep. 18 – Long County

Oct. 2 – Winter Haven (Fla.)

Oct. 9 – Camden County

Oct. 23 – at Richmond Hill (Ga.)

Oct. 30 – Valdosta

Nov. 6 – at Colquitt County Packers

