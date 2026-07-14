Luke Bryan, Philip Rivers sons to face off in Week 1 of the 2026 high school football season

When you think about a country superstar Luke Bryan, you don’t usually pivot to the thought of a upcoming high school football season. Well, ready or not but expect the Bryan last name to be mentioned a lot when talking about high school football out of Tennessee.

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Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy and Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic are set to square off in a nationally televised high school football showdown on the ESPN network with kickoff slated for 1:30 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 22nd. Bryan’s son, Bo, is slated to be the starting quarterback for the Wildcats and he will go head-to-head against future NFL Hall of Famer Philip Rivers‘ son, Gunner, respectively.

St. Michael Catholic finished the last season with a 13-1 record, with the Cardinals’ campaign ending in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jackson, 44-23.

Battle Ground Academy finished the 2026 campaign with 13-1 record and won the TSSAA Division II-AA state championship, defeating Franklin Road Academy, 61-27. The Wildcats return a star studded cast of players, including 2028 four-star wide receiver Maximus Curry, 2028 three-star safety Jeisun Thompson and 2028 three-star athlete Dustin Bennett.

We give you the tale of the tape behind both quarterbacks over a month away from this Bryan vs. Philips matchup that will be a nationally televised high school football contest:

Gunner Rivers, Fairhope (AL) St. Michael Catholic

The Skinny: When it comes to signal callers for Alabama high school football, Rivers was easily one of the best and it helps to be coached by your future Pro Football Hall of Fame father as well. Last season, Rivers ended up completing 237 of 343 passes for 3,176 yards, 46 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Rivers’ best game this past 2025 season was in a 49-7 win over Orange Beach, completing 16 of 18 passes for 271 yards and four scores. Expectations is the NC State commitment is in line for his best season yet of high school football and his final one playing under his dad as head coach.

Bo Bryan, Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy

The Skinny: After spending the last three high school football seasons learning from previous Battle Ground Academy starting quarterback Kaedyn Marable, who is off to Columbia to play college, the younger Bryan gets his shot to run the Wildcats’ offense his senior season. Bryan, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound signal caller, enters his senior season with some college interest at his back, with schools like Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State and UT Martin all having offered already. The senior quarterback saw time on the field behind Marable in 2025, completing 28 of 44 passes for 336 yards and five touchdowns.

More about St. Michael Catholic High School

“St. Michael Catholic High School, established in 2016 in Fairhope, AL, is a private Roman Catholic institution aiming to develop scholars, leaders, and disciples of Jesus Christ. With a diverse curriculum that includes Advanced Placement courses, it supports a variety of extracurricular activities. The school competes in the AHSAA at the 4A level, offering sports like football, basketball, and soccer. Notably, it has achieved success in cross country and cheerleading, fostering a strong athletic spirit within its community​.”

More about Battle Ground Academy

“Battle Ground Academy (BGA), located in Franklin, Tennessee, is a historic college-preparatory school founded in 1889. Serving students from kindergarten through grade 12, BGA emphasizes academic excellence, character development, and leadership skills within a close-knit and supportive community. Known for its rigorous academic programs and diverse extracurricular opportunities, including competitive athletics, BGA fosters intellectual curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to service among its students, preparing them for college and lifelong success.”