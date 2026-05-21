Luke Davis steps down as Venice (Fla.) boys basketball coach

After four years at the helm of the Venice (Fla.) High School boys basketball team, Luke Davis has decided to step away as the Indians’ lead man.

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Davis announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s stepping down as the Indians’ head boys basketball coach, ending his four-year tenure with the program.

“After a lot of thought and prayer I decided it was best to step down from my position as head coach at Venice high,” Davis said in his statement on stepping down. “Thankful to all the athletes I was fortunate to coach these last 4 years, and the relationships that were built. Looking forward to the next chapter!”

Davis finishes his four years leading Venice with a 46-55 record, with his best season being this most recent 2025-26 campaign. The Indians won 14 games and bested Davis’ previous first year total of 12 victories in 2022-2023.

In his final season, Davis led the team to the district semifinal round, losing to Class 7A state finalist Sarasota, 82-60.

Venice finished the 2025-26 season with a 14-12 record and as the state’s No. 282 ranked team, according to the final Florida High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Venice High School

Venice High School, located in Venice, Florida, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Venice’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

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