Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) announces new head boys hoops coach

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) has one of the top high school boys basketball teams in the state of Mississippi and on Tuesday, the Patriots announced who will be leading the program moving forward.

The Patriots’ athletics account released that assistant Harper Hudnall was being promoted to the position of head coach following the retirement of longtime bench boss Richard Duease.

“Simply put, Harper Hudnall is MRA,” Madison-Ridgeland athletic director Ross Hailey said in the release. “His family moved to Madison in 2010 where he enjoyed an outstanding career as a multisport student-athlete. His blood, sweat and tears are in these hardwoods. As a player and now head coach, Harper has been learning from and been mentored by the very best in Coach Richard Duease. He is a teacher and mentor in his own right, passionate about the student-athlete experience, both on and off the floor. Harper knows what it takes to achieve excellence. He’s a champion.”

𝐇𝐮𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐬 🏀 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡



Madison-Ridgeland Academy is thrilled to announce Harper Hudnall as the next head coach of the boys basketball team.



Hudnall will take the reins of the iconic program following the retirement of Richard Duease. Hudnall… pic.twitter.com/OxLt5fFD2m — 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 | 𝐌𝐑𝐀 (@MRAAthletics) March 17, 2026

Madison-Ridgeland Academy plays within the highly competitive Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) and Hudnall is considered one of the top assistants in the state. Hudnall has spent the last four seasons as apart of the staff under Duease coaching the program’s junior high team, winning two championships.

Over the last few years, the Patriots have seen an immense amount of success, winning the 2023 MAIS 6A state championship and the 2026 MAIS 4A state crown as well.

“This program has meant so much to me, and I’m honored to now help lead it into its next chapter,” Hudnall said in the release.

The Patriots are currently ranked No. 4 with a 31-2 record, according to the latest set of Mississippi 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MRA) is a premier college-preparatory school located in Madison, Mississippi. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, character development, and spiritual growth, MRA serves students from K-12 in a nurturing, Christian environment. Known for its championship-level athletics and dynamic arts programs, the Patriots foster leadership, integrity, and a passion for lifelong learning in every student.

How to Follow High School Basketball

For high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school basketball excitement across the nation.