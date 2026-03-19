Maine's 2026 Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic rosters released

No other high school football event in the state of Maine compares to the annual Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic. Considered the top all-star high school football game out of the Pine Tree State, the game features nearly 100 participants from all over the state of Maine in mid-July.

The upcoming 36th edition of the all-star game is set to take place at Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field on July 18th. Don Roux Field seats a capacity between 1,000 to 2,000 spectators, according to the Lobster Bowl website.

Since the game’s inception back in 1990, the all-star tilt has been played every year since for the exception of 2020. The West all-star team owns the all-time series over the East, boasting a 23-11 record, including winning last year’s affair handily, 41-6.

This year’s all-star game is shaping up to be another strong showing as head coaches and rosters have been officially released. Here are the official West and East rosters for the 2026 Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, courtesy of MaineHighSchoolFootball.com:

WEST

Julius Searles, WR, Biddeford

Colby McCormack, LB, Bonny Eagle

Caden Cooper, DB, Bonny Eagle

Colin Moran, QB, Bonny Eagle

Griffin Yereance, DL, Boothbay

Nick Eremita, OLB, Cape Elizabeth

Rocco Deschambault, OL, Cheverus

Gio Patterson, OL, Dirigo

Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth

Caleb Antl, DL, Freeport

Jason Deering, OL, Gardiner

Brody Tracy, LB, Gray-New Gloucester

Garrett Poulin, DB, Gorham

Sean Justice, DL, Greely

Benjamin Kyles, WR, Greely

Austin West, RB, Kennebunk

Jaiden Meehan, WR, Lake Region

Mason Henderson, WR, Leavitt

Reid Langlois, OL, Leavitt

RJ Larette, OL, Lisbon

Brady Isabelle, DB, Marshwood

Jackson Normand, OLB, Massabesic

Wesley Baltrus, OL, Mountain Valley

Aidrian Reyes, DL, Mt. Ararat

Sean Leach, OL, Noble

P.J. Smith, DB, Oak Hill

Wesley Gallant, RB, OOB

Damon Martin, DB, Poland

Maxwell Tripp, OLB, Sacopee Valley

Brady Boissonneault, TE, Sanford

Logan Pearson, DB, Scarborough

Alex Horton, WR, South Portland

Kai Turner, TE, South Portland

Josh Cyr, DL, South Portland

Austin Armandi, OLB, Spruce Mountain

Connor Ayoob, RB, Thornton Academy

ColinThompson, OL, Thornton Academy

Dominic Hussey, DL, Thornton Academy

Will Martinez, OL, Wells

Dimitri Lubin, DB, Westbrook

Giovanni Staples, DB, Westbrook

Ben Porter, DB, Winthrop

Isaiah Trott, DL, Winthrop

Adam Pelotte, WR, Yarmouth

Daniel Rioux, DL, York

Joel Stoneton, Winthrop – Head coach

EAST

Kyle Johnson, RB/LB, Bangor

Zac Cota, LB, Bangor

Matt O’Connell, OL, Bangor

Trey Tennett, WR/DB, Bangor

Luke Littlefield, QB/FB/LB, Belfast

Morgan Judkins, LB, Brewer

Caleb Connor, OL/MLB, Brunswick

Dawson Sukeforth, DB/WR, Bucksport

Justin Batty, DB/TE, Camden Hills

Parker Morin, QB, Cony

Ethan Demmons, WR/DB, Cony

Ben Hanke, WR, Cony

Bohdy King Jones, OL, Cony

Joey Foley, RB/LB/DB, Deering

Bryce Cooper, WR/DB, Dexter

Dawson Breton, RB/LB/TE, Edward Little

Ripley Strout, RB/WR/DB, Ellsworth

Lucas Sands, INJURED, Foxcroft Academy

Finn Holmes, LB/RB, Foxcroft Academy

Aiden Bryant, DE/G, Foxcroft Academy

Gavin Monyok, QB, Hampden Academy

Justin Largay, ILB, Hermon

Jacob Murzyn, OL/DL, Hermon

Aiden Quellette, DB, John Bapst

Zach Gaudette, OL/LB, John Bapst

Leighton Bradford, WR/DB, Lawrence

Christian Rosario, DB/SLOT, Lewiston

Jayden Horton, RB/S, Madison

Andrew Vanadestine, OL, Mattanawcook Academy

Jaxson Foster, WR/OLB, MCI

Logan Vigue, TE, Medomak

Owen Dostie, WR/DB, Medomak

Tatum Doucette, QB, Messalonskee

Joe Hayden, OL, Mt. Blue

Seth Bowden, RB/WR/SLOT, Nokomis

Maddox McMahon, OL/DL, Oceanside

Josh Wolfertz, OL/DL, Old Town

Cameron Pulkkinen, WR/DE, Oxford Hills

Colin Haigh, T/DE, Portland

Alex Mckusick, WR/DB, Portland

Ayden Mulcahey, RB/LB, Skowhegan

Lucas Pelkey, RB/LB/DB, Stearns

Hayden Melvin, RB/OL/DL, Washington Academy

Xander Kornsey, OL/DL, Waterville

Mason Arbour, DB/TE, Windham

Liem Fortin, RB/LB, Winslow

Dan O’Connell, John Bapst – Head coach

For Maine high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pine Tree State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across Maine high school football, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Maine.