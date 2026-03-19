Maine's 2026 Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic rosters released
No other high school football event in the state of Maine compares to the annual Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic. Considered the top all-star high school football game out of the Pine Tree State, the game features nearly 100 participants from all over the state of Maine in mid-July.
The upcoming 36th edition of the all-star game is set to take place at Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field on July 18th. Don Roux Field seats a capacity between 1,000 to 2,000 spectators, according to the Lobster Bowl website.
Since the game’s inception back in 1990, the all-star tilt has been played every year since for the exception of 2020. The West all-star team owns the all-time series over the East, boasting a 23-11 record, including winning last year’s affair handily, 41-6.
This year’s all-star game is shaping up to be another strong showing as head coaches and rosters have been officially released. Here are the official West and East rosters for the 2026 Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, courtesy of MaineHighSchoolFootball.com:
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WEST
Julius Searles, WR, Biddeford
Colby McCormack, LB, Bonny Eagle
Caden Cooper, DB, Bonny Eagle
Colin Moran, QB, Bonny Eagle
Griffin Yereance, DL, Boothbay
Nick Eremita, OLB, Cape Elizabeth
Rocco Deschambault, OL, Cheverus
Gio Patterson, OL, Dirigo
Tres Walker, QB, Falmouth
Caleb Antl, DL, Freeport
Jason Deering, OL, Gardiner
Brody Tracy, LB, Gray-New Gloucester
Garrett Poulin, DB, Gorham
Sean Justice, DL, Greely
Benjamin Kyles, WR, Greely
Austin West, RB, Kennebunk
Jaiden Meehan, WR, Lake Region
Mason Henderson, WR, Leavitt
Reid Langlois, OL, Leavitt
RJ Larette, OL, Lisbon
Brady Isabelle, DB, Marshwood
Jackson Normand, OLB, Massabesic
Wesley Baltrus, OL, Mountain Valley
Aidrian Reyes, DL, Mt. Ararat
Sean Leach, OL, Noble
P.J. Smith, DB, Oak Hill
Wesley Gallant, RB, OOB
Damon Martin, DB, Poland
Maxwell Tripp, OLB, Sacopee Valley
Brady Boissonneault, TE, Sanford
Logan Pearson, DB, Scarborough
Alex Horton, WR, South Portland
Kai Turner, TE, South Portland
Josh Cyr, DL, South Portland
Austin Armandi, OLB, Spruce Mountain
Connor Ayoob, RB, Thornton Academy
ColinThompson, OL, Thornton Academy
Dominic Hussey, DL, Thornton Academy
Will Martinez, OL, Wells
Dimitri Lubin, DB, Westbrook
Giovanni Staples, DB, Westbrook
Ben Porter, DB, Winthrop
Isaiah Trott, DL, Winthrop
Adam Pelotte, WR, Yarmouth
Daniel Rioux, DL, York
Joel Stoneton, Winthrop – Head coach
EAST
Kyle Johnson, RB/LB, Bangor
Zac Cota, LB, Bangor
Matt O’Connell, OL, Bangor
Trey Tennett, WR/DB, Bangor
Luke Littlefield, QB/FB/LB, Belfast
Morgan Judkins, LB, Brewer
Caleb Connor, OL/MLB, Brunswick
Dawson Sukeforth, DB/WR, Bucksport
Justin Batty, DB/TE, Camden Hills
Parker Morin, QB, Cony
Ethan Demmons, WR/DB, Cony
Ben Hanke, WR, Cony
Bohdy King Jones, OL, Cony
Joey Foley, RB/LB/DB, Deering
Bryce Cooper, WR/DB, Dexter
Dawson Breton, RB/LB/TE, Edward Little
Ripley Strout, RB/WR/DB, Ellsworth
Lucas Sands, INJURED, Foxcroft Academy
Finn Holmes, LB/RB, Foxcroft Academy
Aiden Bryant, DE/G, Foxcroft Academy
Gavin Monyok, QB, Hampden Academy
Justin Largay, ILB, Hermon
Jacob Murzyn, OL/DL, Hermon
Aiden Quellette, DB, John Bapst
Zach Gaudette, OL/LB, John Bapst
Leighton Bradford, WR/DB, Lawrence
Christian Rosario, DB/SLOT, Lewiston
Jayden Horton, RB/S, Madison
Andrew Vanadestine, OL, Mattanawcook Academy
Jaxson Foster, WR/OLB, MCI
Logan Vigue, TE, Medomak
Owen Dostie, WR/DB, Medomak
Tatum Doucette, QB, Messalonskee
Joe Hayden, OL, Mt. Blue
Seth Bowden, RB/WR/SLOT, Nokomis
Maddox McMahon, OL/DL, Oceanside
Josh Wolfertz, OL/DL, Old Town
Cameron Pulkkinen, WR/DE, Oxford Hills
Colin Haigh, T/DE, Portland
Alex Mckusick, WR/DB, Portland
Ayden Mulcahey, RB/LB, Skowhegan
Lucas Pelkey, RB/LB/DB, Stearns
Hayden Melvin, RB/OL/DL, Washington Academy
Xander Kornsey, OL/DL, Waterville
Mason Arbour, DB/TE, Windham
Liem Fortin, RB/LB, Winslow
Dan O’Connell, John Bapst – Head coach
How to Follow Maine High School Football
For Maine high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pine Tree State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across Maine high school football, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Maine.