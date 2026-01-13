Mainland (Fla.) unveils 2026 high school football schedule

Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Florida.

Next school out of the Sunshine State to announce who they will be playing already are the Mainland Buccaneers, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 9-3 and reached the region final round of the FHSAA Class 5A playoffs.

Mainland 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – at Kissimmee Osceola

Aug. 21 – Carol City

Sep. 4 – at Nease

Sep. 18 – Sanford Seminole

Sep. 25 – at University

Oct. 2 – at Vero Beach

Oct. 9 – at Spruce Creek

Oct. 16 – Lake Mary

Oct. 23 – Deland

Oct. 30 – Daytona Seabreeze

Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, FL, is known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletics. As part of the Volusia County School District, it offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and focuses on preparing students for college and careers through a rigorous curriculum and dedicated staff.

