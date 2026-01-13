Mainland (Fla.) unveils 2026 high school football schedule
Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Florida.
One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.
Though the next official contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.
Next school out of the Sunshine State to announce who they will be playing already are the Mainland Buccaneers, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 9-3 and reached the region final round of the FHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Top 10
- 1New
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Trending for offensive transfer
- 2Hot
Jordan Seaton
Contenders lining up
- 3Trending
Damon Wilson
SEC, ACC suitors lining up
- 4
Marcus Freeman
Video from incident leaks
- 5
Beau Pribula
Ex-Mizzou star chooses new home
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Mainland 2026 football schedule
Aug. 14 – at Kissimmee Osceola
Aug. 21 – Carol City
Sep. 4 – at Nease
Sep. 18 – Sanford Seminole
Sep. 25 – at University
Oct. 2 – at Vero Beach
Oct. 9 – at Spruce Creek
Oct. 16 – Lake Mary
Oct. 23 – Deland
Oct. 30 – Daytona Seabreeze
More about Mainland High School
Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, FL, is known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletics. As part of the Volusia County School District, it offers a wide range of extracurricular activities and focuses on preparing students for college and careers through a rigorous curriculum and dedicated staff.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.