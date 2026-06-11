Malden Catholic (Mass.) boys basketball names new head coach

The Malden Catholic High School (Mass.) athletic department has named a new head boys basketball coach for the upcoming school year.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a press release by the school, the Lancers have promoted longtime assistant coach Mark Garrity to the position of head coach. Garrity has served as a interim and assistant coach at Malden Catholic for the last 16 years.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Head Coach of Malden Catholic Basketball,” Garrity said via a press release. “Having been part of this program’s success and growth, I have developed a deep appreciation for the tradition, commitment, and culture that make Malden Catholic unique. I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our student-athletes, fostering a championship mindset, and helping our players reach their fullest potential both on and off the court. I am excited for the future of our program and thankful to Athletic Director William Raycraft and the administration for their confidence in me.”

Garrity last 2025-26 season served as the Malden Catholic interim head coach, guiding the program to a 15-7 record overall. The Lancers rushed out to a 11-0 start under Garrity last season, earning a No. 1 ranking in Division I at one point during the campaign.

Previous coaching stops for Garrity included Danvers High School, Central Catholic High School and Fitchburg State University, respectively. During his playing career, Garrity played at Somersville High School and then collegiately Anna Maria College, Framingham State and Salem State.

“Mark has been an integral part of our basketball program’s success over the past several years,” Malden Catholic athletic director William Raycraft said in the press release.

More about Malden Catholic High School

Malden Catholic High School, located in Malden, Massachusetts, is a private, all-boys, college-preparatory school guided by Xaverian Brothers values. Known for its strong academic programs, competitive athletics, and emphasis on character development, MC fosters a supportive and inclusive environment. The school prepares students for success in higher education and beyond through rigorous academics, spiritual growth, and a commitment to service and leadership.