Malik Sexton named Churchland (VA) head football coach

It didn’t take long for Malik Sexton to find where he will be coaching Virginia high school football this upcoming 2026 season.

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According to Matthew Hatfield of VaPreps.com, Portsmouth (VA) Churchland has hired the former Glen Allen (VA) head coach to the same position with the Truckers.

Sexton’s first campaign in 2024 with Jaguars was his best season when the team went 10-2 and reached the VHSL postseason. Sexton leaves after just two seasons at the helm of the Glen Allen football program, compiling a 15-8 record and four of the eight losses coming by a touchdown or less.

Per Hatfield, Sexton was Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year and Conference 17 Player of the Year as the signal caller for the Truckers before going on to play collegiately at Virginia State.

Sexton takes over at a Churchland football program that has done plenty of winning over the last several years, recording winning records in six of the seven campaigns dating back to the 2019 season. Dontrell Leonard stepped away as head coach during the off-season and accepted the same position at Virginia Beach (VA) Bayside.

Churchland’s offense should be in good hands with the return of Class of 2028 quarterback prospect Logan Wynne, who last season threw for 2,768 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The Truckers this past 2025 season finished with a 7-4 record and as the No. 78 in the state, according to the final Virginia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Virginia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Old Dominion, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Virginia.