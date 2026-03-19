Malik Sexton steps down as Glen Allen (Va.) football coach

After two seasons, Malik Sexton Sr. has decided to step down as the head football coach at Glen Allen (Va.).

According to a social media announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter, Sexton announced that he was stepping down as the Glen Allen‘s head coach. Sexton’s first campaign in 2024 with Jaguars was his best season when the team went 10-2 and reached the VHSL postseason.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as Head Coach of the Glen Allen Jaguars,” Sexton said in his message about stepping away.

“This has been an amazing journey, and it has been an honor to lead this incredible team and to be part of such a wonderful community. I will forever cherish the memories we’ve made together, the victories, the challenges, and the bonds we’ve built. Thank you to my players, the parents, my coaching staff, and the entire Jaguar family for your unwavering support and dedication.”

Thank you for believing in me and giving me an opportunity. Special Thank you to Our Parents, PRINCIPLES and My Staff for always supporting me and the vision I had for this program even when others didn’t. The Most high makes no mistakes!



Love forever to the GA Community! pic.twitter.com/IJOJgHQjnx — Coach Malik Sexton Sr. (@CoachSexton16) March 19, 2026

Sexton leaves after just two seasons at the helm of the Glen Allen football program, compiling a 15-8 record and four of the eight losses coming by a touchdown or less.

The Jaguars this past 2025 season finished with a 5-6 record and as the No. 50 in the state, according to the final Virginia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

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