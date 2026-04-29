Manatee (FL) football getting back into championship form on offense

BRADENTON, Fla. – Last year was not up to snuff when it comes to the high standards for the 6-time state champion Bradenton (FL) Manatee football team.

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Looking back at a magical 2024 season that saw the Hurricanes nearly reach the state championship game for the first time since 2011 when Manatee defeated Jacksonville (FL) First Coast. That is what the Hurricanes want to get back to, but offensively, the team took a step back in 2025.

Injuries and inconsistency hindered Manatee last year as they struggled to get back to the region final, where the Hurricanes fell to Riverdale, falling just short of returning to the state semis. In checking out Manatee’s practice on Tuesday afternoon, the Hurricanes might be back to seriously competing for a spot in the Final Four sooner rather than later with some of the pieces they have on offense.

“I think we can be real talented,” Manatee head coach Jacquez Green said to Rivals. “I just want to make sure it’s simple enough so the guys can just go out and make plays. They just can play fast and go out and make plays and make sure we get the leadership in place because we were so young last year that we really never had any leaders. Make sure we ain’t got any, you know, get rid of the selfish people. The main thing in spring is for me is making sure to see who can help us next year.”

With the athletes the Hurricanes will have at the offensive skill positions, Green is looking at quite possibly his most talented team he’s had since arriving at Manatee.

Starting at the quarterback position, Manatee will have a new starting quarterback behind center in 2029 Nolan Downes, who transferred in from IMG Academy’s junior national team during the off-season.

Downes had himself a superb freshman season for IMG’s junior national team, completing 57 percent of his passes (144 of 250) for 2,175 yards, 26 touchdowns and only two interceptions. In watching the rising sophomore throw the rock around to his fleet of wide receivers, there’s little doubt that Downes will have himself a major 2026 season.

“(Nolan Downes) can throw it. He could throw it as good as anybody I’ve ever coached in 20 years of coaching,” Green said of Downes. “He’s very accurate. He’s accurate with a zip, but it’s not a hard crazy ball that you can adjust to. He understands football, he understands concepts and he just one of those kids that really likes football. He’s paying attention when its not his turn. He texts me and want to meet when we’re not even meeting. So that’s when I knew he loved football.”

One thing the Hurricanes will not lack in is wide receivers for Downes to throw to as the team has a trio of wide receivers that might be as good as any along the west coast of the Sunshine State.

Bradenton (FL) Southeast transfer Tavares Powell comes to the wide receiver room as one of the more impressive prospects , with West Virginia and Kansas both chasing the services of the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass catcher. Powell has some high expectations heading as spring begins and for the 2026 campaign.

“Definitely gotta get 1,000 yards and at least 15 touchdowns,” Powell said to Rivals.

Powell isn’t alone in a very talented wide receiver room that also includes IMG Academy transfer Deno Dalacas and 2028 Elijah Christian, who recently got an offer from Utah.

The running back tandem of Keith Smith (768 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Caedon White (725 yards, 12 touchdowns) returns perfectly intact, giving Green plenty of firepower on the offensive side of the ball.

After averaging 27.2 points per game in 2025, down from the 38.4 in 2024, expectations for Manatee are through the roof as Green believes this offense could lead the team right back to where they were over a year ago.

“Talent wise, this could be probably the best offense I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Green added. “We have had some solid offenses here, but it could be one of the best offenses. Defense will be a lot better than last year. Defensively, all those guys are back. I think our secondary going to be a strength this year and they was the young defenders last year.”

We still got 3 or 4 lacrosse kids that have not made it here yet. They are gonna give us even more depth and some of them started, so we’ll be a lot better. A lot more experienced and I don’t think our schedule will be as hard as the one last year so we’ll be able to handle that part too a lot better.”

More about Manatee High School

Manatee High School, located in Bradenton, FL, offers a comprehensive educational experience with a strong focus on academics, athletics, and the arts. The school’s athletics program, the Manatee Hurricanes, competes in various sports and has a rich history of success. The school fosters a supportive community environment and emphasizes the development of student-athletes both on and off the field.

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