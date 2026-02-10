Mansfield Legacy (Texas) football announces 2026 schedule

Another challenging schedule awaits Mansfield Legacy (Texas) football in 2026.

The Broncos dropped their upcoming schedule on Tuesday. They’ll play home games at both R.L. Anderson Stadium and Newsom Stadium. Their season-opener will be played at the former on Aug. 28 against Arlington Heights.

Legacy will play three of its first four games at home. It also gets a bye week right in the middle of the year after its fifth game at Mansfield Summit on Sept. 24. Senior night on Oct. 30 will be a big one, as the Broncos are set to host powerhouse DeSoto. The Eagles were the No. 3 team in Texas last season.

The Broncos did not make the UIL Class 6A Division II state tournament in 2025 after going 4-6 in the regular season. Head coach Courtney Allen is looking to guide the school to its first winning season since 2018.

After a 2-0 start last season, Legacy dropped three in a row. It then rattled off two more wins, but fell in each of its final three games to close out the year. The Broncos were held to 14 points or less in four of their six defeats.

They’ll try to finally right the ship later this year, but it won’t be easy. Late-season matchups against the likes of Cedar Hill and Midlothian will be tough, in addition to the final home game of the year against DeSoto. The full schedule can be seen below.

Aug. 28 — vs. Arlington Heights

Sept. 4 — at Little Elm

Sept. 11 — vs. Colleyville Heritage

Sept. 18 — vs. Cleburne

Sept. 24 — at Mansfield Summit

Oct. 9 — at Burleson Centennial

Oct. 15 — vs. Cedar Hill

Oct. 23 — at Midlothian

Oct. 30 — vs. DeSoto

Nov. 5 — at Lancaster

More about Mansfield Legacy High School

