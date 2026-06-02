Marian Central Catholic (IL) football hires a new head coach

Woodstock (IL) Marian Central Catholic football has decided on a new head coach ahead of the 2026 season, according to a announcement on social media.

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Per the announcement by the 4-time state champion Marian Central Catholic’s football handle, the Hurricanes have tabbed Dirk Stanger as the program’s new head coach.

Marian Central Catholic is proud to announce and welcome Dirk Stanger as our new Head Football Coach. We couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Stanger join the Marian Central family. We look forward to an exciting future for Hurricane Football. – Lafeyette Bell, Athletic Director

Marian Central Catholic is proud to announce and welcome Dirk Stanger as our new Head Football Coach.



We couldn’t be more excited to have Coach Stanger join the Marian Central family. We look forward to an exciting future for Hurricane Football.



Lafeyette Bell

Athletic Director pic.twitter.com/fKbn2u9uTR — Marian Central Catholic HS Football (@MarianCentralFB) June 2, 2026

The last nine seasons has seen Marian Central Catholic has finished below the .500 mark, with their last winning campaign was 2017 when the Hurricanes finished 8-5. The Hurricanes finished the 2025 season with a 4-5 record, ending with a No. 226 ranking according to the Illinois High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Marian Central Catholic High School

“Marian Central Catholic High School, located in Woodstock, Illinois, is a private coeducational institution dedicated to academic and spiritual development rooted in Catholic values. Known for its rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, Marian Central offers diverse programs in academics, arts, and athletics. Its athletic teams, the Hurricanes, compete in the Illinois High School Association, fostering sportsmanship and teamwork across various sports. The school colors—red and Columbia blue—embody the school spirit that unites students in both academic and athletic pursuits.”

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