Coosa Christian School (Ala.) reinstated Mark O’Bryant as the head football coach of the Conquerors not long after the team captured the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 2A state championship. Now the Conquerors will be going in a new direction and it won’t be last year’s head coach Rush Propst.

According to a report by the Gadsden Times on Wednesday, O’Bryant is stepping away to pursue other opportunities and the program will promote 27-year old offensive coordinator Alaric Williams to head coach. Coosa Christian decided on Williams, despite last season having Rush Propst stand in as interim head coach for the 2025 season and guiding Coosa Christian to a state title.

“This is possibly really a once-in-a-lifetime chance at doing something really cool,” O’Bryant said via the report.

O’Bryant had a up and down tenure at Coosa Christian, with the head coach compiling a 29-30 overall record, which included a state championship appearance in 2023.

As far as Propst is concerned, one of high school football’s most polarizing figures continues his search in leading a program as the coach is still wanting to coach for another two or three years. Rivals caught up with Propst after the 2A title victory back on Dec. 6 and the legendary high school football head coach made it very clear that he wasn’t done putting on the headset and holding the play sheet just yet.

“I’m not done with coaching,” Propst said to Rivals. “I want to coach. Coosa (Christian) just has to make their mind up on what they want to do. If they want to bring the other guy back, I’m okay either way. I’m gonna coach, whether it’s at Coosa or somewhere else. I’m open for business. I want to finish my career in the right way. I think whether that’s in Georgia or Alabama, it doesn’t matter. I want to coach about another six or seven years.”

Coosa Christian finished with a 13-2 record and as the No. 59th ranked team, according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Coosa Christian High School

Mater Dei High School, located in Santa Ana, California, is a top Catholic college preparatory school known for its rigorous academics, vibrant arts programs, and outstanding athletics. Since its founding in 1950, Mater Dei has emphasized spiritual growth, community service, and leadership. The school consistently produces National Merit Scholars and championship sports teams. Mater Dei’s long list of notable alumni includes three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks (John Huarte, Matt Leinart, and Bryce Young).

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