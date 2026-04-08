Incoming senior Marki Wallace confirmed that he will be transferring from Ohio’s Gahanna Lincoln High School to Georgia’s Milton High School. An account on X first shared the news, which Wallace reshared.

Wallace played wide receiver and defensive back for the Lions. Last season, he tallied 599 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He exhibited moments of brilliance, such as his 151-yard, one-touchdown performance against New Albany, which was one of three games where he exceeded the 100-yard mark. The other two games were against Pickerington Central (127 yards, 1 TD) and Dublin Coffman (128 yards, 1 TD).

On defense, Marki Wallace made two tackles against Olentangy Orange last September. He also contributed on special teams, tallying 117 kickoff return yards on five attempts. His efforts helped Lincoln finish with a 7-4 record. Unfortunately, the Lions finished the season on a two-game losing streak, including a first-round state playoff loss to Groveport-Madison.

Wallace will join one of the best teams in Georgia high school football. The Eagles are nine-time regional champions and have three state titles. However, after their championship season in 2024, Milton finished 8-4 last year and suffered a season-ending loss to Jackson County. Despite that loss, the Eagles finished 23rd in the state’s Massey Ratings and 18th in the Georgia Rivals Composite Rankings for 2025.

Marki Wallace will boost a receiving corps featuring three-star wideout Jordan Carrasquillo and four-star tight end Grant Haviland. Meanwhile, Tennessee commit Derrick Baker will likely be Wallace’s new starting quarterback.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Georgia, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.