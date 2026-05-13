Marreese Speights steps down as Northside Christian (FL) boys basketball coach

Former NBA star Marreese Speights announced on social media that he has stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at St. Petersburg (FL) Northside Christian School.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Thank you, Northside Christian, for this opportunity. It was truly a blessing to lead the program over the last year and build so many meaningful relationships. I especially want to thank Brandon Elam for believing in me. You taught me a lot, and I learned so much from your guidance and support.

I hope I left the program better than I found it. As I head back to college, I leave with nothing but respect and appreciation for Northside Christian.

Speights captured an NBA title in 2015 with the Golden State Warriors. He is one of only 47 players ever in history to have won both a national college championship and an NBA championship.

Over his 10-year NBA career, Speights appeared in 705 regular-season games, averaging 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. In the NBA playoffs, he played in 60 games and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. Speights played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Back in April, 2025 Speights was tabbed as the Mustangs’ head coach, marking his first high school head coaching job out of Pinellas County.

Northside Christian finished the 2025-26 season with a 19-12 record and as the state’s No. 96 ranked team, according to the final Florida High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

How to Follow Florida High School Basketball

For Florida high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school basketball excitement across the state.