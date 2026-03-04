Mars Area (Pa.) hires 25-year-old to coach football team

Mars Area (Pa.) football program has been searching for a head coach since January and on Tuesday evening announced who that new leader would be.

The school officially announced that 25-year old Zachary Benedek has been approved via a 7-2 board vote as Mars Area’s next football coach, thus ending a nearly two month search for Eric Kasperowicz‘s replacement. With the hiring, Benedek becomes one of the youngest head coaches in the very competitive WPIAL.

Congrats to @CoachBenedek for being named the new Mars Football Head Coach.



Please join us in welcoming him to our team!



👽🏈💪 pic.twitter.com/0SwNdgC96k — Mars Area HS Football (PA) (@MarsHSFootball) March 4, 2026

Benedek takes over for Kasperowicz, who accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater North Hills High School (Pa.) during the off-season. Over the course of four seasons at the helm, Kasperowicz compiled an overall record of 30-17 during his time at Mars Area.

Kasperowicz, who was inducted into the North Hills Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, was also formerly the Pine-Richland head coach, there winning two state championships and compiling an overall record of 85-18 record, with four WPIAL titles under his belt.

Benedek has held various coaching positions since his college playing days at Saint Francis University and PennWest Clarion University, coaching at the latter and also most recently as the passing game coordinator and quarterback coach at Mt. Lebanon High School.

The Fightin’ Planets went 8-3 last season and finished as the state’s No. 46 ranked team, according to the final Pennsylvania 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mars Area High School

Mars Area High School, located in Mars, PA, is part of the Mars Area School District. It offers a comprehensive education with a focus on academic excellence, preparing students for future success. The school provides a variety of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, and clubs, with the Fightin’ Planet mascot symbolizing school spirit. Mars Area is committed to fostering a positive, engaging environment where students can thrive academically and socially.

For Pennsylvania high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Keystone State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Pennsylvania high school football excitement across the state.