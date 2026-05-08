Mary G Montgomery (AL) football head coach speaks out during ongoing investigation

Semmes (AL) Mary G Montgomery head football coach Zach Golson is currently on administrative leave due to an investigation by the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), but just before the Vikings took to the field for their spring game on Thursday, their sidelined lead man spoke out on social media.

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Golson posted on his personal Facebook page a message regarding the current situation and his full statement is down below:

“The last 72 hours have been very challenging for many reasons. I have tried to stay silent and allow the process to unfold. The immense amount of positive support and people reaching out has been overwhelming. I’m thankful for each person who has called, texted, and prayed. I knew what I signed up for when I chose this career. It was my dream to lead a HS program at the highest level in our state and I knew the scrutiny that comes with that. We’ve tried to lead in very simple way: Love God, Love People. Trust your processes each day. Show up, fight for each other, don’t quit. “I was not afforded the opportunity to meet with my players and staff before I was escorted off campus. So, for now I simply want them to know I love them, and that I’m excited to see their training on display this evening in the spring game at MGM. I know the staff has done an excellent job the last few days amidst the chaos. I know this because I’ve watched them work and thrive in the biggest pressure moments of rivalry games and playoff victories. Nothing anyone can say or do will ever take away the friendships, memories, and everything in between that our staff has had. Alex Page and Andrew Rieves have been incredible coordinators and leaders. Our program has never been about one person, it’s always been about a large group of people fighting for each other. Next man up mentality. I know these guys will thrive today and in the future! “At this time, I don’t want to comment further on anything else. My focus is on my family and doing what I need to do to protect them.”

Taking Golson’s place as the interim head coach is defensive coordinator Alex Page, who commented to AL.com on Thursday before the spring game against Ocean Springs (MS).

“It’s been a lot thrown at me very quickly,” Page said to AL.com. “There is a lot to learn about getting the experience of leading the ball club through this time. It’s been a blessing in a lot of ways. It’s been a challenge for sure, but the coaches around me have been a huge help.”

Golson has found a lot of success at Mary G Montgomery ever since taking over the program in 2022, compiling an overall record of 37-10, winning multiple region championships and taking the Vikings to the state semifinals in 2023.

In 2025, Mary G Montgomery posted a 10-2 record and ranked as the No. 11 program in the state, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mary G Montgomery High School

Mary G Montgomery High School, located in Semmes, Alabama, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Mobile County Public School System. Named after Mary Gillen Montgomery, a dedicated educator, the school boasts a vibrant athletic program with teams competing in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more. The Vikings have a strong community presence and facilities that include a football stadium and gymnasium. MGM emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic participation, fostering a balanced student experience.

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