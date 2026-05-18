Mary G Montgomery (AL) football head coach suspended for 2026 season following probe

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced on Monday afternoon following an investigation that Semmes (AL) Mary G Montgomery has been fined an undisclosed amount and placed on probation for rule violations tied to the football program.

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In addition to the fine, probation, the AHSAA announced that Mary G Montgomery head football coach Zach Golson has been suspended from coaching for the 2026-2027 school year along with the program barred from taking part in the postseason this fall. No additional details have surfaced on exactly what violations were committed by the Vikings’ football program, which the school self-reported.

“We appreciate the administration for investigating and reporting this violation,” AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said in a press release.

Currently the program’s interim head coach is defensive coordinator Alex Page, who led the team last week in a spring scrimmage against Ocean Springs (MS).

Golson has found a lot of success at Mary G Montgomery ever since taking over the program in 2022, compiling an overall record of 37-10, winning multiple region championships and taking the Vikings to the state semifinals in 2023.

In 2025, Mary G Montgomery posted a 10-2 record and ranked as the No. 11 program in the state, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mary G Montgomery High School

Mary G Montgomery High School, located in Semmes, Alabama, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Mobile County Public School System. Named after Mary Gillen Montgomery, a dedicated educator, the school boasts a vibrant athletic program with teams competing in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more. The Vikings have a strong community presence and facilities that include a football stadium and gymnasium. MGM emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic participation, fostering a balanced student experience.

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