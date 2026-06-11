Mary G Montgomery (AL) football names new head coach for 2026 season

Semmes (AL) Mary G Montgomery football has decided to go in a different direction at the head coaching position altogether in wake of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) fining the program a undisclosed amount and placing on probation for rule violations.

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According to a report by AL.com, the Vikings have permanently promoted defensive coordinator Alex Page, who led the team in the spring scrimmage against Ocean Springs (MS), to the position of head coach. Page replaces previous head coach Zach Golson, who has been suspended from coaching for the 2026-2027 school year by the AHSAA.

“We are going to move this thing forward,” Page said to AL.com. “It’s exciting. I’m just thankful for the opportunity… We are trying to get back to our process and get our guys faster and stronger… We have a lot of ground to cover, but it’s been good so far.”

“We are just following the ruling… We are focused on what we can do. We are hopeful we get a chance at things like the playoffs… Our guys have done a good job of focusing in on that and not worrying about the outside noise.”

Up to 20 players could be impacted by the probation, per Page via the report. Mary G Montgomery opens up the season on Aug. 21 against state powerhouse Saraland.

Golson found a lot of success at Mary G Montgomery ever since taking over the program in 2022, compiling an overall record of 37-10, winning multiple region championships and taking the Vikings to the state semifinals in 2023.

In 2025, Mary G Montgomery posted a 10-2 record and ranked as the No. 11 program in the state, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Mary G Montgomery High School

Mary G Montgomery High School, located in Semmes, Alabama, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Mobile County Public School System. Named after Mary Gillen Montgomery, a dedicated educator, the school boasts a vibrant athletic program with teams competing in football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and more. The Vikings have a strong community presence and facilities that include a football stadium and gymnasium. MGM emphasizes academic achievement alongside athletic participation, fostering a balanced student experience.