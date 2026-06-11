Mary Klinger retiring after 42 years as Rutgers Preparatory (NJ) girls hoops coach

After 42 years coaching New Jersey high school girls basketball, Mary Klinger has decided it’s time to step away from the sidelines permanently at Somerset (NJ) Rutgers Preparatory.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Klinger, a former Rutgers University standout from the 1982 national championship team, is retiring from her roles as head girls basketball coach and athletic director for Rutgers Preparatory. The longtime Argonauts’ head coach accumulated over 700 career victories along with multiple New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) state championships.

Last 2025-26 season, Rutgers Preparatory finished with a 25-3 record and here is the press release regarding Klinger’s retirement from the school:

After 42 remarkable years of dedication, leadership, and excellence, Rutgers Prep Girls Basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Mary Klinger is officially retiring from her role at Rutgers Prep.

Coach Klinger leaves behind one of the most accomplished legacies in New Jersey basketball history, amassing more than 700 career victories, numerous county championships, multiple Non-Public State Championships, and countless individual honors, including being named the NHS National Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.

A standout player on Rutgers University’s 1982 National Championship team, Coach Klinger dedicated her career to developing young women both on and off the court. Through her leadership, dozens of student-athletes have gone on to compete at the collegiate level while carrying with them the lessons, values, and confidence she instilled throughout their time at Rutgers Prep.

Her impact on the Rutgers Prep community extends far beyond wins and championships. For generations of students, families, coaches, faculty, and alumni, Mary has been a mentor, role model, advocate, and tireless ambassador for girls basketball. The culture of excellence she built will continue to shape Rutgers Prep for years to come.

While she may be stepping away from her daily responsibilities at Rutgers Prep, her influence on the game remains strong as she continues her work with the New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association, Nike Girls EYBL, and numerous national initiatives dedicated to growing opportunities for girls basketball.

Thank you, Coach Klinger, for 42 years of unwavering commitment, passion, and service to the Rutgers Prep community. Your legacy is immeasurable, your impact everlasting, and your presence will be deeply missed.

Big news out of New Jersey girls basketball: Rutgers Prep Girls Head Coach/AD Mary Klinger is retiring after 42 years, the team announced.



Klinger helped lead Rutgers to an AIAW national title in 1982 and built one of the top programs in the area with over 700 career wins. pic.twitter.com/J7MJ6POW6l — Alec Crouthamel (@AlecCr12) June 11, 2026

More about Rutgers Preparatory School

“Rutgers Preparatory School, established in 1766, is New Jersey’s oldest independent school, located in Somerset. Serving students from Pre-K through grade 12, RPS emphasizes academic excellence, character development, and global citizenship. With a strong focus on college preparation, arts, and athletics, Rutgers Prep offers a vibrant community that nurtures curiosity and leadership, empowering students to thrive in an ever-changing world.”