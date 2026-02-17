Maryland High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 17

The Maryland high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is in the home stretch closing in on postseason play for public and private schools alike.

In our seventh Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings of the regular season, the DeMatha Catholic Stags, which owns a record of 17-5 through 22 games, tops all the clubs as the state’s No. 1 team. Other than the Stags, who else should we watch for out of Maryland when it comes to the state’s latest set of Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings?

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Maryland according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 17.

The No. 1 team out of Maryland in our seventh set of regular season are the DeMatha Catholic Stags (20-8), despite losing two of their last five games. The Stags has one of the top scorers in the state in senior three-star point guard Ashton Meeks, who averaged 18.7 points per game last season. The Stags are off to a solid start this season, with some of their losses having coming against Bishop O’Connell, No. 20 Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), No. 30 Notre Dame (Calif.) No. 39 Millennium (Ariz.) and No. 8 Sunnyslope (Ariz.), respectively. DeMatha Catholic had a tough stretch as of recently, with two losses coming versus Archbishop Carroll and Bishop McNamara, respectively.

2. St. Frances Academy Panthers (26-7)

St. Frances Academy (26-7) hasn’t moved from the second spot in several weeks as they have been one of the state’s most consistent teams. The Panthers have gone through the season without one of their better players from the 2024-25 season in point guard Jasiah Cannady, who transferred to Mt. Zion Prep during the off-season. St. Frances Academy has been impressive thus far this season, with the only team’s seven losses coming against The Boys’ Latin School, IMG Academy (Fla.), John Carroll School, Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, Glenelg Country School, Whitehaven (Tenn.) and Houston (Tenn.), respectively. The Panthers close out the regular season against No. 24 ranked St. Vincent Pallotti tonight.

3. Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (24-5)

The Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (24-5) made their season debut inside of Maryland’s top five teams in the state a couple weeks ago and for good reason. The Gaels have been one of the state’s hottest clubs in the second half of the season, winners of eight straight games since a Jan. 13 loss to No. 2 St. Frances Academy. Mount Saint Joseph faces a brutal stretch to the end as they will take on No. 4 Our Lady Of Mount Carmel and No. 10 Archbishop Spalding, respectively.

4. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cougars (20-9)

Checking in at No. 4 in the latest Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings are the Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Cougars (20-9). The Cougars have dropped three straight recently with their other losses coming against Knoxville Webb (TN), John Carroll School (MD) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, IMG Academy (Fla) and Victory Rock Prep. One of the top returning players for the Cougars is senior shooting guard Tristen Wilson, who helped the team last year get to 34-4. The Cougars will look to end their 3-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they face Calvert Hall College.

5. The Bullis School Bulldogs (17-9)

The Bullis School (17-9) moves down a spot in the latest rankings as they near postseason play. The Bulldogs features one of the top 2028 shooting guards in four-star Xavier Skipworth. The Bullis School’s eight losses this season have come against some of the top teams in the country, including the likes of Paul VI Catholic (Va.), John Carroll School (Md.), Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Father Judge (Pa.), respectively. The Bullis School prepares to close the regular season versus No. 29 ranked St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes tonight.

Massey Ratings Maryland High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Georgetown Preparatory School Hoyas (15-6)

7. John Carroll School Patriots (20-7)

8. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (11-18)

9. Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (17-10)

10. Good Counsel Falcons (13-11)

11. Glenelg Country School Dragons (13-6)

12. Mt. Zion Prep Warriors (6-7)

13. Charles Herbert Flowers Jaguars (15-0)

14. Riverdale Baptist Crusaders (8-5)

15. Walt Whitman Vikings (17-1)

16. Takoma Academy Tigers (13-7)

17. St Andrews Episcopal School Lions (15-10)

18. Baltimore City College Knights (11-2)

19. James Hubert Blake Bengals (15-2)

20. St. Vincent Pallotti Panthers (12-13)

21. McDonogh School Eagles (12-13)

22. Largo Lions (10-4)

23. Calvert Hall College Cardinals (10-16)

24. Edmondson-Westside Red Storm (11-1)

25. Henry E. Lackey Chargers (16-2)