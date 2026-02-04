Maryland High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 4

The Maryland high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is in the home stretch closing in on postseason play for public and private schools alike.

In our sixth Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings of the regular season, the DeMatha Catholic Stags, which owns a record of 17-5 through 22 games, tops all the clubs as the state’s No. 1 team. Other than the Stags, who else should we watch for out of Maryland when it comes to the state’s latest set of Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Maryland according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 4.

The No. 1 team out of Maryland in our sixth set of regular season are the DeMatha Catholic Stags (17-5), is playing as well as anyone in the DMV area. The Stags has one of the top scorers in the state in senior three-star point guard Ashton Meeks, who averaged 18.7 points per game last season. The Stags are off to a solid start this season, with their losses having coming against Bishop O’Connell, No. 20 Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), No. 30 Notre Dame (Calif.) No. 39 Millennium (Ariz.) and No. 8 Sunnyslope (Ariz.), respectively. DeMatha Catholic has three bangers in a row to close out the season versus Archbishop Carroll, Gonzaga and Good Counsel.

2. St. Frances Academy Panthers (23-5)

St. Frances Academy (23-5) hasn’t moved from the second spot the few weeks as they have notched some impressive wins as of late. The Panthers have gone through the season without one of their better players from the 2024-25 season in point guard Jasiah Cannady, who transferred to Mt. Zion Prep during the off-season. St. Frances Academy has been impressive thus far this season, with the only team’s five losses coming against IMG Academy (Fla.), Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, Glenelg Country School, Whitehaven (Tenn.) and Houston (Tenn.), respectively. This week the Panthers have intriguing matchups against No. 39 ranked Loyola Blakefield and No. 3 Our Lady Of Mount Carmel.

3. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cougars (19-6)

Checking in at No. 3 in the latest Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings are the Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Cougars (19-6). The Cougars had previously dropped three straight recently against Knoxville Webb (TN), John Carroll School (MD) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), with their only other losses coming against No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, IMG Academy (Fla) and Victory Rock Prep. Our Lady of Mount Carmel has upended No. 2 St. Frances Academy this season. One of the top returning players for the Cougars is senior shooting guard Tristen Wilson, who helped the team last year get to 34-4. The Cougars has back-to-back challenges this week when they face No. 5 Mount Saint Joseph on Friday night and a rematch with No. 2 St. Frances Academy on Sunday.

4. The Bullis School Bulldogs (14-8)

The Bullis School (14-8) moves up a spot in the latest rankings as they near postseason play. The Bulldogs features one of the top 2028 shooting guards in four-star Xavier Skipworth. The Bullis School’s eight losses this season have come against some of the top teams in the country, including the likes of Paul VI Catholic (Va.), John Carroll School (Md.), Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Father Judge (Pa.), respectively. The Bullis School prepares for its last three games of the regular season versus

St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, St. Albans School and Landon School.

5. Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (17-5)

The Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (17-5) make their season debut inside of Maryland’s top five teams in the state and for good reason. The Gaels have been one of the state’s hottest clubs in the second half of the season, winners of four straight since a Jan. 13 loss to No. 2 St. Frances Academy. Mount Saint Joseph faces a brutal stretch to the end as they will take on No. 3 Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, No. 22 St. Vincent Pallotti and No. 21 McDonogh School.

Massey Ratings Maryland High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (8-15)

7. Georgetown Preparatory School Hoyas (11-6)

8. John Carroll School Patriots (16-7)

9. Good Counsel Falcons (12-7)

10. Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (10-9)

11. Riverdale Baptist Crusaders (8-4)

12. Mt. Zion Prep Warriors (4-7)

13. Glenelg Country School Dragons (11-6)

14. Charles Herbert Flowers Jaguars (11-0)

15. St Andrews Episcopal School Lions (11-9)

16. Baltimore City College Knights (6-1)

17. Takoma Academy Tigers (10-7)

18. St. Vincent Pallotti Panthers (9-8)

19. Walt Whitman Vikings (12-1)

20. James Hubert Blake Bengals (11-2)

21. McDonogh School Eagles (11-11)

22. Calvert Hall College Cardinals (9-15)

23. Seed School Sabers (7-1)

24. Landon School Bears (8-11)

25. St. James School Saints (10-4)

