Maryland High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 14

The Maryland high school boys basketball is getting hot and heavy as competition heats up in the second half of the 2025-26 season with the playoffs on the horizon.

In our fourth Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings of the regular season, the DeMatha Catholic Stags, which owns a record of 11-4 through 15 games, remain the state’s top ball club. Other than the Stags, who else should we watch for out of Maryland when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Maryland according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 14.

The No. 1 team out of Maryland in our fourth set of regular season are the DeMatha Catholic Stags (11-4), which finished 23-7 last year playing many of the best squads in the DMV area. The Stags bring back their top scorer from a year ago in senior three-star point guard Ashton Meeks, who averaged 18.7 points per game. Among others to watch out for throughout the season at DeMatha Catholic will be 2027 forward Daniel Abass, who averaged 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2024-25. The Stags are off to a solid start this season, with their four losses having come against nationally ranked squads in No. 20 Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), No. 30 Notre Dame (Calif.) No. 39 Millennium (Ariz.) and No. 8 Sunnyslope (Ariz.), respectively. DeMatha will have a challenge ahead of them this Saturday when they take on Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

2. St. Frances Academy Panthers (19-4)

The St. Frances Academy Panthers (19-4) make a move up in this week’s set of rankings after victories over Archbishop Carroll and McDonogh School, respectively. The Panthers have gone through the season without one of their better players from the 2024-25 season in point guard Jasiah Cannady, who transferred to Mt. Zion Prep during the off-season. St. Frances Academy has been impressive thus far this season, with the only team’s four losses coming against Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, Glenelg Country School, Whitehaven (Tenn.) and Houston (Tenn.), respectively. Next Saturday will be a tough test for the Panthers as they will face nationally ranked IMG Academy (Fla.).

3. The Bullis School Bulldogs (10-4)

The Bullis School (10-4) finished 23-7 last season and have continued their winning ways this winter. This fall/winter schedule has been just as difficult, but The Bullis School features one of the top 2028 shooting guards in four-star Xavier Skipworth. The Bulldogs four losses this season have come against some of the top teams in the country in Paul VI Catholic (Va.), John Carroll School (Md.), Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Father Judge (Pa.), respectively. There’s no rest for the weary as The Bullis School prepares for a Friday night showdown with Georgetown Preparatory School.

4. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (8-8)

The Bishop McNamara Mustangs (8-8) have simmered after a once sizzling 5-0 start to the Maryland high school boys basketball season, going 3-8 in their last 11 games. One of the team’s top returning players is senior four-star shooting guard Qayden Samuels, who participated in the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp over the summer. Among other players to watch for this winter at Bishop McNamara is shooting guard Prince-Alexander Moody (Indiana commit), junior shooting guard Kirby Duran and junior 7-footer Jahmai Drayton. Mustangs take on arguably the nation’s best player in five-star Tyran Stokes and Rainier Beach (WA) on Saturday.

5. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cougars (16-4)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the latest Maryland high school boys basketball rankings are the Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Cougars (14-3). The Cougars have dropped three straight recently against Knoxville Webb (TN), John Carroll School (MD) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), with their only other loss coming against No. 1 DeMatha Catholic. Our Lady of Mount Carmel has upended No. 4 St. Frances Academy this season. One of the top returning players for the Cougars is senior shooting guard Tristen Wilson, who helped the team last year get to 34-4. The Cougars were finally able to get off the three-game snide with a 51-38 win over Gilman.

Massey Ratings Maryland High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (12-4)

7. John Carroll School Patriots (13-5)

8. Good Counsel Falcons (9-5)

9. Georgetown Preparatory School Hoyas (5-6)

10. Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (9-7)

11. Riverdale Baptist Crusaders (7-2)

12. Glenelg Country School Dragons (9-4)

13. Charles Herbert Flowers Jaguars (8-0)

14. St Andrews Episcopal School Lions (8-7)

15. St. Vincent Pallotti Panthers (8-7)

16. Baltimore City College Knights (5-1)

17. Seed School Sabers (6-0)

18. Mt. Zion Prep Warriors (1-5)

19. Edmondson-Westside Red Storm (6-0)

20. Walt Whitman Vikings (9-1)

21. McDonogh School Eagles (8-9)

22. Calvert Hall College Cardinals (8-10)

23. James Hubert Blake Bengals (7-2)

24. Takoma Academy Tigers (6-6)

25. South River Senior Seahawks (6-3)

