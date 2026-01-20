Maryland High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 20

The Maryland high school boys basketball 2025-26 season has seen plenty of great matchups throughout the season as the playoffs loom large.

In our fifth Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings of the regular season, the DeMatha Catholic Stags, which owns a record of 14-5 through 19 games, continues to remain the state’s best squad so far as the postseason draws closer. Other than the Stags, who else should we watch for out of Maryland when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Maryland according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 20.

The No. 1 team out of Maryland in our fifth set of regular season are the DeMatha Catholic Stags (14-5), which finished 23-7 last year playing many of the best squads in the DMV area. The Stags has one of the top scorers in the state in senior three-star point guard Ashton Meeks, who averaged 18.7 points per game last season. The Stags are off to a solid start this season, with their losses having come against nationally ranked squads in No. 20 Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), No. 30 Notre Dame (Calif.) No. 39 Millennium (Ariz.) and No. 8 Sunnyslope (Ariz.), respectively. DeMatha Catholic dropped a 61-53 decision to Bishop O’Connell recently, but bounced back with a resounding 90-53 win over Archbishop Carroll.

2. St. Frances Academy Panthers (20-4)

The St. Frances Academy Panthers (20-4) stay pat at the No. 2 spot in this week’s latest set of rankings after solid victories over Archbishop Carroll and McDonogh School, respectively. The Panthers have gone through the season without one of their better players from the 2024-25 season in point guard Jasiah Cannady, who transferred to Mt. Zion Prep during the off-season. St. Frances Academy has been impressive thus far this season, with the only team’s four losses coming against Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, Glenelg Country School, Whitehaven (Tenn.) and Houston (Tenn.), respectively. This upcoming Saturday will be a tough test for the Panthers as they will face nationally ranked IMG Academy (Fla.).

3. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cougars (16-4)

Jumping up to No. 3 in the latest Maryland high school boys basketball rankings are the Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Cougars (16-4). The Cougars had previously dropped three straight recently against Knoxville Webb (TN), John Carroll School (MD) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), with their only other loss coming against No. 1 DeMatha Catholic. Our Lady of Mount Carmel has upended No. 4 St. Frances Academy this season. One of the top returning players for the Cougars is senior shooting guard Tristen Wilson, who helped the team last year get to 34-4. The Cougars were finally able to get off the three-game snide with a 51-38 win over Gilman. This Friday night will be a big challenge for Our Lady of Mount Carmel as they take on nationally ranked IMG Academy.

4. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (8-10)

The Bishop McNamara Mustangs (8-10) might be the best 10-loss team in the entire country as they have played one of the toughest schedules. One of the team’s top returning players is senior four-star shooting guard Qayden Samuels, who participated in the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp over the summer. Among other players to watch for this winter at Bishop McNamara is shooting guard Prince-Alexander Moody (Indiana commit), junior shooting guard Kirby Duran and junior 7-footer Jahmai Drayton. Mustangs have lost five out of their last six games and look to get back on track this week when they take on a competitive slate of Good Counsel, Archbishop Carroll and Bishop Ireton.

5. The Bullis School Bulldogs (11-7)

The Bullis School (11-7) finished 23-7 last season and have continued their winning ways this winter. This fall/winter schedule has been just as difficult, but The Bullis School features one of the top 2028 shooting guards in four-star Xavier Skipworth. The Bulldogs seven losses this season have come against some of the top teams in the country in Paul VI Catholic (Va.), John Carroll School (Md.), Sidwell Friends (D.C.) and Father Judge (Pa.), respectively. The Bullis School prepares for a challenging week of games as they’ll take on St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes and St. Albans School, respectively.

Massey Ratings Maryland High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. John Carroll School Patriots (15-5)

7. Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (13-5)

8. Good Counsel Falcons (11-6)

9. Georgetown Preparatory School Hoyas (7-6)

10. Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (9-8)

11. Riverdale Baptist Crusaders (7-3)

12. Glenelg Country School Dragons (9-4)

13. Charles Herbert Flowers Jaguars (10-0)

14. Baltimore City College Knights (6-1)

15. St Andrews Episcopal School Lions (9-8)

16. Mt. Zion Prep Warriors (2-6)

17. Walt Whitman Vikings (10-1)

18. Edmondson-Westside Red Storm (7-0)

19. St. Vincent Pallotti Panthers (8-8)

20. Takoma Academy Tigers (7-6)

21. McDonogh School Eagles (10-11)

22. James Hubert Blake Bengals (9-2)

23. Calvert Hall College Cardinals (8-11)

24. St. James School Saints (7-2)

25. Seed School Sabers (6-1)

