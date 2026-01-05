Maryland High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 5

The Maryland high school boys basketball 2025-26 season shifts from winter break to the new year as teams take aim at finishing the second half of their respective campaign strong.

In our third Maryland high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings of the regular season DeMatha Catholic Stags, which is currently 9-3 through 12 games. The Stags remain firmly the state’s best, but who else should we watch for out of Maryland when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Maryland according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 5.

The No. 1 team out of Maryland in our third set of regular season are the DeMatha Catholic Stags (9-3), which finished 23-7 last year playing many of the best squads in the DMV area. The Stags bring back their top scorer from a year ago in senior three-star point guard Ashton Meeks, who averaged 18.7 points per game. Among others to watch out for throughout the season at DeMatha Catholic will be 2027 forward Daniel Abass, who averaged 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2024-25. The Stags are off to a solid start this season, with their three losses having come against Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.), Notre Dame (Calif.) and Sunnyslope (Ariz.), respectively.

2. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (7-5)

The Bishop McNamara Mustangs have simmered after a once sizzling 5-0 start to the Maryland high school boys basketball season. One of the team’s top returning players is senior four-star shooting guard Qayden Samuels, who participated in the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp over the summer. Among other players to watch for this winter at Bishop McNamara is shooting guard Prince-Alexander Moody (Indiana commit), junior shooting guard Kirby Duran and junior 7-footer Jahmai Drayton. Mustangs are 2-5 in their last seven games and take on arguably the nation’s best team in Paul VI Catholic (Va.) on Tuesday night this week.

3. The Bullis School Bulldogs (10-3)

The Bullis School (10-3) finished 23-7 last season and defeated the DeMatha Catholic Stags to close out 2024-25, 69-54. The Bulldogs’ losses from last season came against some of the nation’s top teams, including Archbishop Stepanic (N.Y.), Miami Columbus (Fla.) and Link Academy (MO), respectively. This fall/winter schedule is just as difficult, but The Bullis School features one of the top 2028 shooting guards in four-star Xavier Skipworth. The Bulldogs three losses this season have come against some of the top teams in the country in Paul VI Catholic (Va.), John Carroll School (Md.) and Father Judge (Pa.), respectively.

4. St. Frances Academy Panthers (12-3)

The St. Frances Academy Panthers (12-3) last season were able to go all the way to the Class A state championship before falling to Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, 55-50. The Panthers will go into the season without one of their better players from the 2024-25 season in point guard Jasiah Cannady, who transferred to Mt. Zion Prep during the off-season. St. Frances Academy has been impressive thus far this season, with the only team’s three losses coming against Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, Whitehaven (Tenn.) and Houston (Tenn.), respectively.

5. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cougars (14-3)

Coming in at No. 5 of the latest Maryland high school boys basketball rankings are the Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Cougars (14-3). The Cougars have dropped two straight recently against Knoxville Webb (TN) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), with their only other loss coming against No. 1 DeMatha Catholic. Our Lady of Mount Carmel has upended No. 4 St. Frances Academy this season. One of the top returning players for the Cougars is senior shooting guard Tristen Wilson, who helped the team last year get to 34-4.

Massey Ratings Maryland High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. John Carroll School Patriots (12-4)

7. Mount Saint Joseph Gaels (10-4)

8. Good Counsel Falcons (6-4)

9. Georgetown Preparatory School Hoyas (4-6)

10. Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (6-7)

11. Riverdale Baptist Crusaders (7-2)

12. Glenelg Country School Dragons (6-4)

13. St. Vincent Pallotti (8-6)

14. St Andrews Episcopal School Lions (6-6)

15. Charles Herbert Flowers Jaguars (5-0)

16. McDonogh School Eagles (7-6)

17. Mt. Zion Prep Warriors (1-5)

18. Calvert Hall College Cardinals (7-8)

19. Baltimore City College Knights (4-1)

20. Edmondson-Westside (6-0)

21. Walt Whitman Vikings (6-1)

22. Seed School (5-0)

23. St. Mary’s Ryken Knights (4-5)

24. Great Mills (6-0)

25. Richard Montgomery (8-1)

