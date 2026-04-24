Maryland's MPSSAA approves girls flag football as 26th championship sport

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) announced on Friday afternoon via a press release that the association has approved girls flag football as the state’s 26th sanctioned state championship sport. Earlier in the day, Kansas approved girls flag football, becoming the 18th state to sanction the sport with Maryland being the 19th.

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“This is a historic day for our student-athletes and the sport of girls’ flag football,” MPSSAA executive director Andy Warner said in a statement. “The growth of girls’ flag football demonstrates its inclusive reach to our female student-athletes, providing opportunities for teamwork and leadership in an equitable sporting environment. We are thrilled to see these young women compete for state titles and showcase their talents under the lights of our high school stadiums.”

MPSSAA has officially approved Girls' Flag Football as the 26th State Championship Sport. More information: https://t.co/SYSm2zohNu pic.twitter.com/0cIKLibkXK — MPSSAA (@MPSSAA_Org) April 24, 2026

The MPSSAA press release showed the growth of girls flag football on the high school level around the state of Maryland, starting at 10 schools in 2023-24, 53 in 2024-25 and 91 in 2025-26.

“This is a significant day for both the Baltimore Ravens and the entire state of Maryland,” Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown said in the statement. “The momentum generated since the launch of our girls’ flag football pilot program in 2023 has led to this landmark sanctioning announcement. I want to acknowledge our partners at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and Under Armour for their continued commitment to this shared vision. We set out to create meaningful and equitable opportunities for girls to participate in football across the state, and now, we are seeing that vision realized. We know that today’s young female athletes will be prepared to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Below is the full list of the 19 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

For Maryland high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Terrapin State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Maryland.