Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse team forfeits playoff game due to health violation rule

A Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse team decided to forfeit their state semifinal match due to a limited amount of players, according to multiple reports, but the reasoning for the shortage was surprising to say the least.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a report by The Salem News, the Ipswich High School (Mass.) boys lacrosse team, which forfeited to top seeded Cohasset (Mass.), was down several players due to a violation of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (MIAA) ‘Chemical Health Rule.’ The report states that multiple Ipswich players had reportedly smoked cigars after the school’s graduation over the weekend.

The decision to ultimately forfeit the Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse match was decided by the school and not imposed by the MIAA, according to reports.

The MIAA’s bylaw on the Chemical Health Rule reads the following: “During the entire academic year, a student shall not, regardless of the quantity, use or consume, possess, buy/sell or give away any beverage containing alcohol; any tobacco product; marijuana; steroids; or any controlled substance. It is not a violation for a student to be in possession of a legally defined drug specifically prescribed for the student’s own use by his/her doctor. The year begins with the first day of fall practice.”

Due to the number of players that were involved in the reported incident, the Tigers were unable to fulfill the obligation of filling their team, which requires at least 11. Ipswich posted the following statement regarding the decision to forfeit their contest against Cohasset.

“Boys Lacrosse Statement Ipswich High School was very excited to have its boys lacrosse team advance to the Division 4 State Semifinals that was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6pm. The team and coaching staff decided that due to the shortage of available players that it was in the best interest of the team to forfeit the game. We congratulate all of our players and coaches on a great season and for advancing to the Final Four.”

The Skippers will now advance to the Massachusetts high school boys lacrosse Division 4 state championship game.