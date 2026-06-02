Massachusetts High School Football: Catholic Memorial reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground in New England for college prospects is Massachusetts, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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One of the top Massachusetts high school football teams is the West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, which is coming off winning another MIAA Division II state championship last season. The Knights return a number of key players from last season’s title-winning group, including 2028 three-star running back Christian Simmons, 2028 wide receiver Ramar Thomas (Boston College commit) and 2027 three-star safety Jackson Tucker (Boston College commit), respectively.

Catholic Memorial’s 2026 slate features multiple games against out-of-state opponents traveling into Massachusetts, including Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy and Viera (Fla.) in back-to-back weeks.

The full Catholic Memorial 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included with each contest.

Sep. 10 – at Andover (Mass.), 6 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Syracuse (N.Y.) Christian Brothers Academy, 6 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Viera (Fla.), 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Brockton, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Malden Catholic (Mass.), 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Shrewsbury (Mass.) St John’s, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s Preparatory School, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 – Boston College (Mass.), 10 a.m. – Thanksgiving

The Knights finished last season with a 10-2 record and won their fourth Division II state title in the last five years. They finished as the No. 2 ranked high school football team in Massachusetts, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

More about Catholic Memorial High School

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For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Bay State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Massachusetts.